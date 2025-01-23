Two Little Mermaids are part of each other's world in Sweet Magnolias season 4! (Trailer)

Two worlds are colliding and there's two actresses who have played the same Disney princess in two different projects coming together onscreen in Sweet Magnolias season 4! The upcoming season on Netflix is introducing a new character, Iris Maddox, played by Jodi Benson, per TVLine.

If that name sounds familiar to you Disney fans, that's because Benson is the voice of The Little Mermaid. Plus, lead actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher herself also played Ariel in ABC's hit series Once Upon a Time. I love how these two gals are part of each other's world, pun intended, this season! This is so cool and what a wonderful casting.

Per the news outlet, Benson is joining in a recurring role and plays Cal's mother. So she could be Maddie's (Garcia Swisher) future mother-in-law if she and Cal ever decide to take that step. Iris is "amiable, loving, and easygoing," according to TVLine. Netflix has released a couple of images with Iris in them, and she can also be seen in the newly-released trailer. Check out the video below!

Sweet Magnolias season 4, which premieres Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, will have a total of 10 episodes. This time around, the story is all about different seasons and holidays in Serenity, as the trailer shows. From Halloween to Christmas, there's definitely a lot going on for Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen. But what else is new? No matter what though, they'll get through it all together. Check out the official synopsis:

"Come spend the holidays in Serenity, as Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias takes us from Halloween to Christmas, with surprising laughter, unexpected heartbreak, and renewed resolve along the way. While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones. As the men in their lives pursue their own dreams and the teenagers take uneasy steps toward adulthood, the Magnolias support each other with creative problem-solving, deep-hearted commitment, and -- as always -- weekly margaritas."

I don't know if this is just me, but the season 4 trailer kind of had a last season vibe to it. Would you agree? There's lots of talk of new chapters, spending time with those you love, and it's even almost time for the teens to move on to college as well. Netflix has not shared anything about the future of the drama just yet. But I don't know. It's giving me that feeling. We'll have to wait and see.

Other than Swisher and Benson, you can also expect to see , Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Dion Johnstone, Brandon Quinn, Jamie Lynn Spears, Chris Medlin with Justin Bruening. See the cast in some new images below! One photo that stands out to me is Annie with her friends, making a toast just like her mom, Helen, and Maddie do. That gives me all the feels!

Sweet Magnolias season 4 premieres Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 on Netflix.