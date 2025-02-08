Sweet Magnolias season 4 episode 8 recap: Save the library!

Sweet Magnolias season 4 episode 8 on Netflix. sees the aftermath of the final moments from the seventh episode where the teens are passionate about the library and want to save it. That leads to Kyle leading a protest outside of the doors, and Annie documenting the event with her camera skills. Here's a recap of "Walls and Doors." SPOILERS BELOW.

A protest to save the library

As mentioned above, Kyle, his friends, and some other teens are taking matters into their own hands and protesting the library closing. Due to budget cuts that were already happening, and then the hurricane passing through, the building and books are in bad shape. And the mayor's office has been considering just not reopening the library at all. Cal gave Kyle the idea to use his voice and stage a peaceful protest, and he takes him up on his word. Though Maddie is not a fan of this route and explains why to both Cal and Kyle.

Mayor Peggy has a presentation as they discuss what her office is going to do. And that includes an open door policy for everyone, including press. And though everyone wants to save it, the library doesn't generate enough tangible revenue to spend money on. However, Skeeter and Collins come to the rescue and will cover all the costs of fixing up the building. Now that leaves replacing the books, many of which were damaged in the storm. We see how everyone starts brainstorming ideas to replace them, and problem solved.

Maddie also delivers the good news to Beatriz, who is the librarian, and we finally see a smile cross her face. She admits she was a bit cold because she cares about the library and wants to protect it. And she was also jealous of Maddie because she's a writer herself, and has seen Maddie's success with her children't book. But the two patch things up and focus on what's important. The library.

Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

The Mini Magnolias

It's not a very long scene, but we see Annie with her friends Lily and CeCe and the trio declare themselves the Mini Magnolias, which is so cute. I loved this scene with them coming together to talk, support each other, and have a (non-alcoholic!) drink. I really wish there was more of this shown in Sweet Magnolias season 4.

Annie needs some advice about her self-portrait which the dream school asked her to submit. She still hasn't figured out what to do exactly yet. And though she's been trying, she gets some good advice from Maddie's mom, Paula, who's an artist. She points out that in all the self-portraits, Annie is hiding behidn someone or something. And that's not the point. She needs to be the focus and let some of that fear go. In the final moments of the episode, Annie figures it out though!

Courtesy of Netflix/© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

The Sweet Magnolias

Nothing huge happens necessarily for any of the sweet magnolias - Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue. Though there are some moments that move their stories along. Helen and Erik have a wonderful Ghost pottery moment, and it's so great to see these two together. As for Ronnie and Dana Sue, they need some counseling again. But it's nothing bad. Just a way to talk about their respective feelings.

After Bill's passing, Ronnie feels like he needs to live life and find purpose. And that's sort of come into the form of a motorcycle. But Dana Sue fears this is going down the same path they've been through before, which lead to their separation. But the two talk it out and understand each other's points of view, as well as find a way to support each other.

Maddie, Cal, and the kids have a sweet moment doing ballet in the house which is a nice tough that I enjoyed. And there's a huge moment when it comes to Katie and Cal. She calls him "dad" at the Bulldogs BBQ. It's what Cal needs I think after fearing he hasn't been doing good at the whole stepdad thing. Though he's clearly doing something right.

Once again, Sweet Magnolias does love to end on a dramatic note and we get that with Lily suddenly yelling at Dev. We've seen how he's a little too eager and has kind of stuck himself by Kyle's side, which is interfering with his relationship with Lily. She has had enough and dramatically yells at them both, with Dev also yelling at Kyle for whatever reason, in front of everyone at the restaurant. Ok, guys. Let's get our emotions in check, please. And that's the end of this episode.

Sweet Magnolias season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.