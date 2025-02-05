Sweet Magnolias season 4 release date, time, and more to know ahead of the show's return

Pour it out! Sweet Magnolias season 4 is about to be released on Netflix, and our beloved friend group is back in Serenity to tackle new challenges, celebrate victories, and stand by each other through the highs and lows of life. Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue have a lot on their plates this season, from personal dilemmas to professional milestones, but they’re determined to face it all together, as always.

Wow, it's been a while since we last saw our favorite trio. Should I say about over a year and a half? That's how long it's been since the season 3 premiere, and we've been patiently waiting for the show's return. Well, the wait is finally over! Sweet Magnolias season 4 is almost here, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue.

Like the past three seasons, the fourth season consists of 10 episodes that are in the 40 to 50-minute range. So, no need to worry about a reduction in episode count. Netflix made sure to keep the format consistent, ensuring that fans get the same amount of content they've enjoyed in previous seasons. Plus, fans can rest easy knowing the season won’t be split into batches. All 10 episodes will drop at once on the release date, so you can binge to your heart's content!

Now, when can everyone expect the new season to hit their Netflix accounts? Well, that'll be on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. Yes, you read that right. We're only a day away from Sweet Magnolias season 4's release on Netflix, and the excitement is almost too much to handle!

Sweet Magnolias season 4 release time on Netflix

If you're a faithful watcher of the romantic drama series, you likely already know what time the new season will drop on Netflix. The streaming giant typically uses the same release time for its shows and movies. However, we're here to help those who might need a reminder or new viewers.

For people who live in the United States, you can expect Sweet Magnolias season 4 to make its way to Netflix on Feb. 6 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. Now, these times are only for people living on the West and East Coast of the United States. If you're in the Central time zone, you're looking at the new season being released at 2:00 a.m. CT on Feb. 6.

Now, let’s turn to viewers around the globe who love watching Sweet Magnolias. I’m sure you’re wondering when the new season will be available in your area. Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with a breakdown of the release times based on your location below.

Location Time Date Hawaii 10:00 p.m. HST

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 Alaska 11:00 p.m. AKST Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 West Coast of U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 Mountain Time 1:00 a.m. MT Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 Midwest of U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 East Coast of U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 Brazil 5:00 a.m. BRT Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 England 8:00 a.m. GMT Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 France 9:00 a.m. CEST Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 Germany 9:00 a.m. CEST Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 Italy 9:00 a.m. CEST Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 Spain 9:00 a.m. CEST Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 South Africa 10:00 a.m. SAST Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 Israel 10:00 a.m. IST Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 Dubai, UAE 12:00 p.m. GST Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 India 1:30 p.m. IST Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 South Korea 5:00 p.m. KST Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 Japan 5:00 p.m. JST Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 Sydney, Australia 7:00 p.m. AEDT Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025

Here are some important things that happened in Sweet Magnolias season 3 that you need to know for season 4:

Dana Sue and Ronnie renew their vows in a beautiful ceremony.

Kathy takes the money that was meant for Dana Sue and Ronnie's vow renewal and leaves town with Bill.

Isaac is the son of Bill and Peggy. However, only Isaac, Maddie, Peggy, and Bill know.

Maddie writes a children's book with her mom.

Ty decides not to go to college, and he and Annie end the season still as friends.

Kyle ends up with Lily.

Helen and Erik do not end up together, but there's hope.

Erik ends the season in the dating stages with a woman named Genevieve.

Helen encourages Peggy to run for mayor of the town and suggests that she will run her campaign.

Maddie and Cal end the season as a couple and appear to be going strong.

Paul finds romance with her close friend Jimmy and decides to go stay with him at his house for a while.

Take a look at the Sweet Magnolias season 4 trailer below for a sneak peek of what's to come this season!

JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie) Heather Headley (Helen) and Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue) all reprise their respective roles in the new season as the lifelong best friends. The rest of the season 4 cast includes Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen), Justin Bruening (Cal), Carson Rowland (Ty), Logan Allen (Kyle), Anneliese Judge (Annie), Chris Medlin (Isaac), Brandon Quinn (Ronnie), Dion Johnstone (Erik), and others.

Here's what the fourth season will be about via Netflix:

"This season, storms — both emotional and meteorological — disrupt life in Serenity, bringing Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue even closer in unexpected ways. It’ll also feature the women celebrating the holiday season — from Halloween to Christmas — with surprising laughter, unexpected heartbreak, and renewed resolve. (Don’t worry — margaritas are involved too.)

While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the painful transition from old dreams to new ones. As the men in their lives pursue their own goals and their teenagers take uneasy steps toward adulthood, the Magnolias support each other with creative problem-solving, deep-hearted commitment, and — as always — weekly margaritas."

Sweet Magnolias season 4 is set to make its way to Netflix on Feb. 6 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.