Sweet Magnolias season 4 spoilers: A shocking death shakes the town of Serenity

Sweet Magnolias is finally back with its fourth season on Netflix, and while this installment has many joyful moments sprinkled throughout, there are also some not-so-great moments that will leave fans reaching for the tissues.

As Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue continue to navigate their personal and professional lives this season, they'll find themselves facing some of their toughest trials yet. Sadly, one of them will lose someone close, and this death will not only deeply impact them and their loved ones but also send ripples of grief throughout the entire town of Serenity.

Now, this character may not have been a fan-favorite due to the hurt they caused others in the past. However, they tried to put in significant effort to turn their life around, determined to show their loved ones that they were capable of growth and redemption. Unfortunately, their journey toward redemption is cut short when we find out in the second episode that they have passed away unexpectedly.

Spoilers from Sweet Magnolias season 4 ahead!

Chris Klein as Bill Townsend in episode 205 of Sweet Magnolias | Netflix

Bill Townsend dies in Sweet Magnolias season 4

The character who meets a tragic end in Sweet Magnolias season 4 is Bill Townsend. As viewers may remember from the season 3 finale, Bill chooses to leave town temporarily with Kathy, hoping to give those he hurt in Serenity some space while focusing on his own personal growth. In the premiere episode of Sweet Magnolias season 4, Bill is still assumed to be out of town, which is why he doesn’t make an appearance. However, at the end of episode 2, his mother, Bonnie, arrives at Maddie’s doorstep with devastating news. She relays the news that Bill has passed away.

In the third episode of the season, Bonnie shares the details of Bill's passing with Maddie, revealing that he died from a sudden heart attack. She also mentions that Kathy has been incredibly supportive in the wake of his death. As fans will remember, Bill and Kathy got into a relationship in season 3, and it appears they remained together until his passing. Bonnie then opens up about the real reason for her return to Serenity. Bill's will states that he wished to be buried in Serenity, but she would prefer for him to be laid to rest in Texas, where the rest of their family resides. However, after consulting with lawyers, Bonnie realizes she has no legal grounds to change his final wishes and must ultimately respect them.

Bonnie and Maddie never saw eye to eye, even during Maddie’s marriage to Bill. That's why Bonnie's temporary stay at Maddie's house until Bill's funeral is tense and filled with awkward moments. Their differences quickly resurface, leading to heated exchanges and subtle jabs. The final breaking point for Maddie comes after the funeral when Bonnie has a conversation with Ty and dismisses his aspirations of becoming a musician. Overhearing their exchange, Maddie steps in and confronts Bonnie, unwilling to let her undermine her son’s dreams. During their heated discussion, Bonnie attempts to slap Maddie, but Maddie reacts swiftly, stopping her before she can make contact. Reaching her limit, Maddie has had enough and kicks Bonnie out of her house.

The following morning, Bonnie, her husband Tripp, and Kathy arrive at Maddie's house to deliver early Christmas gifts that Bill had intended to give his children before his passing. While Tripp and Kathy step inside to hand over the presents, Bonnie chooses to wait outside. After the gift exchange is done, Maddie walks Tripp and Kathy out to their car as they are about to head back to Texas. Before they all leave, Maddie and Bonnie have a heart-to-heart conversation. While the conversation doesn’t magically mend their relationship, it does provide a moment of understanding. This is the last we see of Bonnie in the fourth season of the romantic drama series.

Sweet Magnolias season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.