Sweet Magnolias season 5 premieres this summer after some major plot twists

If you’ve been missing margarita time with Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue, no need to fret! The soapy feel-good drama Sweet Magnolias will continue for a fifth season on Netflix, and it’s coming to you this summer!

According to TV Insider, the release date for Sweet Magnolias season 5 was confirmed only nine months after the renewal announcement, making for a speedy turnaround from filming to streaming. Netflix recently confirmed that season 5 will release on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

SWEET MAGNOLIAS. (L to R) Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur in season 5 of SWEET MAGNOLIAS. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

The biggest moments from Sweet Magnolias season 4

If you’re a fan of the show, you might need a refresher on where things left off, because season 4 was a whirlwind of some pretty heavy advances in the plot and main character love stories. Here are a few of the biggest moments from season 4.

1. Bill Townsend passes away

Arguably the character who most frustrated fans, Bill Townsend also had some redeeming qualities. Although he was unfaithful to his wife in season 1, leading to the birth of another child by his colleague, Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears), as the show progressed, Bill was noticeably remorseful about his selfish choices.

Bill had a second chance with both Maddie and Noreen but failed to provide the emotional support and security they both needed. He also had trouble balancing the reality of two separate families, failing to be present for his older children.

Bill vowed not to make the same mistake with Rebecca, his infant child, but his redemption efforts were cut short by a fatal heart attack in season 4. While fans would have liked to see things turn around more for Bill, his death also resonated in the sense that it shone a light on the realities of life: grief comes unexpectedly, and change can happen in an instant.

His death also reminded viewers that we don’t have unlimited time to make amends with those we’ve hurt (or been hurt by), so there are some lessons to be learned from Townsend’s last moments. Thankfully, he was able to reconnect with his three older children before he passed away.

Sweet Magnolias. Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley in episode 406 of Sweet Magnolias. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

2. Helen accepts a proposal

Sweet Magnolias season 3 showcased the end of Helen’s long-term relationship with Ryan, and the beginning of another rocky romance with Erik, a chef at Dana Sue’s restaurant. Ryan and Helen thought they were perfect together, until they could no longer ignore a major issue: Helen wanted to stay in Serenity and have kids; Ryan wanted to break away from the town and did not want to have kids.

Although Helen and Ryan broke off a dating relationship, Ryan ended up proposing to Helen sometime later, when he was back in town. He seemed ready for commitment this time around, but Helen turned him down, likely conflicted about her feelings for Erik, and her incompatibility with Ryan.

Erik and Helen experienced some ups and downs and needed to rebuild trust after Helen almost went back to Ryan, but they got to a good place in season 4, ending with Erik finally proposing. Don’t worry, Helen said yes!

Sweet Magnolias. (L to R) Heather Headley as Helen Decatur and Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan in episode 404 of Sweet Magnolias. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

3. Dana Sue makes a career shift

Season 4 was a great time for Dana Sue—her second marriage to Ronnie was headed in the right direction, and she was preparing to enter the empty nest phase of parenting. This led her to reflect on what she wanted out of life, which she realized was to not continue running her restaurant. She had so much success, but she still felt like she was missing an opportunity to use her gifts in a different way.

She discovered a passion for teaching teens, so she combined that idea with her culinary expertise, and got the ball rolling with developing a teaching kitchen. Tudum describes this moment for fans as this: “Women so often feel like, ‘Well, I’ve achieved this. Is it selfish to want more?'" Dana Sue answers that question with a resounding heck no!

Sweet Magnolias. JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend in episode 408 of Sweet Magnolias. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

4. Maddie takes a job in New York

Maddie and Cal ended season 4 with a beautiful surprise Halloween wedding. It was intimate and sudden, and some may say inspired by a new understanding of the brevity of life after Bill’s death. However, the wedding did lead to another mini-fight between the Magnolias: Helen and Dana Sue had no idea that Maddie and Cal were getting married that night. They thought they were just attending a Halloween party. Imagine not being told your best friend is planning a wedding!

Ultimately, Dana Sue, Helen, and fans give Maddie a break. She experienced an unexpected loss, including her children’s father, and she wanted to commemorate a new beginning with Cal, in a way that her children could be a part of. There are moments in life where family connections must come before friends, and for Maddie, this was one of them. I think she also liked the idea of her friends being surprised, because it made the wedding unique—there was no stress, conflicting ideas, or fights over who gets to be the maid of honor—just a really good time with the people they love the most.

Sweet Magnolias. Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey in episode 404 of Sweet Magnolias. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

There are several other key moments in season 4. We haven’t even touched on the younger generation of Magnolias, and Bill’s other son, Isaac, so be sure to rewatch season 4 ahead of the season 5 premiere if you need a refresher there! Meanwhile, prepare to see the Magnolias in a brand-new season this summer! We knew they couldn’t be separated for too long.

Watch Sweet Magnolias season 5 on Netflix on June 11, 2026.