Sweet Magnolias season 6 renewal odds take a hit after Netflix shares disappointing update

Our time in Serenity might be coming to an end sooner than many Sweet Magnolias fans might be hoping.

The fifth season of Netflix’s romantic drama dropped on June 11, and while the show enjoyed a period in the top spot on the Netflix Top 10, it would eventually finish the week in the No. 4 spot with 2.8 million total viewers in its initial days of viewership. That total marks a 30% decline season-over-season from its premiere week totals for the season and is also the second consecutive year of declines for the show, with season 4 having slipped 13% from season 3’s opening week totals.

What makes this ratings news even more concerning is the fact that Netflix opted not to open a writers' room for season 6 ahead of season 5’s release. This is a major departure from the company’s typical approach, which tends to see a writers' room opening early so that the writers can hit the ground running once an official renewal is ordered following a season’s release.

The decision makes it clear that Netflix is weighing its options and wanted to see how viewership for the latest season shaped out before proceeding with steps for another season.

Sweet Magnolias season 6 has not been ordered and we’re expecting a final season order

With Sweet Magnolias season 5 opening much lower than its previous season and Netflix choosing not to open a writers' room ahead of the season premiere, it looks like the writing might be on the wall and a cancellation in the form of a final season could be coming.

Given Sweet Magnolias has a passionate fan base and has been a staple for Netflix for several years now, we imagine that Netflix will give the show a final season rather than cancelling it outright. A final season would give the writers the chance to bring the show to a natural conclusion, and the timing feels right for the show.

We’re nearing a natural conclusion for the family drama with the show’s teen characters all entering the next chapters of their lives, which will leave the show without a key ingredient beyond season 6. The show’s core trio are all also in the perfect places to end their storylines with the only Magnolia who did not end the season with a happy ending.

That Magnolia would be Dana Sue, who had a rocky season with Ronnie and ended the season by telling him she needed a break from their marriage. A final season could give the writers the chance to allow the characters to work through their marital problems and get a happy ending by the series end. A final season could also give the show the chance to see the Magnolias’ new business venture come to fruition, watch Kyle graduate, explore Cal’s new chapter as a baseball GM, have Helen and Erik begin their family, and bring closure to the various other storylines.

At this point, we’d be more shocked by Netflix outright cancelling the show than giving it a final season. Hopefully, it won’t come to that, but with Netflix you truly never know.