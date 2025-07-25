Syfy cancels popular alien series (but it's more of an ending)

In a way, it’s both good and bad news for Resident Alien fans, as the fourth season is confirmed as the last. This hasn’t been “canceled” as happens with a lot of shows, though.

Resident Alien season 4 has certainly seemed to wrap up storylines. Well, showrunner Chris Sheridan has confirmed that this season is the end of the line.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Daddy Issues" Episode 407 -- Pictured: Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

Resident Alien is coming to an end

Sheridan told TV Insider that he knew the fourth season was likely to be the last. Because of that, he was able to craft an ending for each of the characters on Resident Alien, and that means closure for the fans.

"Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending. I’m so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series."

Of course, we don’t want a great series to come to an end, but we do deserve an ending. Resident Alien has had a loyal fanbase from the start, and that fanbase has tuned in each week watching how Harry, D’Arcy, the Hawthorns, and more deal with the alien threats coming their way.

I realized about two episodes into Resident Alien season 4 that this was likely to be the end of the series. A lot of storylines seemed to be on the verge of ending, and that’s continued as each new episode airs on Syfy and USA Network.

It does sound like it was some good planning, though. If Sheridan had his choice, Resident Alien wouldn’t end here. However, all good things come to an end.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Soul Providers" Episode 406 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jenna Lamia as Judy Cooper, Alice Wetterlund as D'Arcy Bloom -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

The finale should work as a series finale

Sheridan shared that he wrote the fourth season as the last, bringing closure to the characters. He made sure that the season finale would work as a series finale, which should mean that there isn’t a huge cliffhanger at the end of it. After all, this show has traditionally ended with some sort of cliffhanger to push us into the next season.

That is a risk in today’s world. There are many shows that end up canceled with their cliffhangers, just as the FBI: International and NCIS: Hawaii fans out there. So, to think ahead and realize that this is likely the end was a good move on Sheridan’s part.

TVLine shared that the cast quickly took to social media to share the news of the end and to thank fans of the series.

The Resident Alien series finale is going to air on Friday, Aug. 8. It’s time to celebrate that it happened despite being sad that it’s ending.

Resident Alien airson Fridays at 10/9c on Syfy and USA Network and streams on Peacock.