Task season 2 will stage an unexpected crossover with another HBO crime drama

Task was a surprise hit for HBO when it premiered in 2025. Starring Mark Ruffalo as Philadelphia-based FBI agent Tom Brandis, the show was a thrilling crime series focusing on Brandis and his team hunting a dangerous gang.

The show was a hit with critics and audiences, earned five Emmy nominations, including for Ruffalo, and earned a second-season renewal. Now comes word, per Variety, that two-time Emmy Award winner Julianne Nicholson is joining the cast However, the even bigger news is who she’s playing.

Nicholson will be reprising her Emmy-winning role as Lori Ross from the 2021 HBO series Mare of Easttown. Like Task, that show was created by Brad Ingelsby and also takes place in Philadelphia. Meaning we’re in for an unexpected crossover that may be creating a new TV universe!

For those who missed it, Mare of Easttown starred Kate Winslet as Marianne “Mare” Sheehan, a police detective investigating the murder of a teenage mother while her own life was coming apart. Nicholson played Lori Ross, Mare’s best friend, whose son becomes embroiled in the murder investigation, pitting the pair against each other.

Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown Season 1, Episode 1 - Photograph by Michele K. Short/HBO

That show was also a hit that earned four Emmys, including for Nicholson and Winslet. It’s unclear yet how Lori will enter the world of Task, although possibly she’s somehow tied to the case. The only logline given for season 2 is “Tom Brandis (Ruffalo) takes the helm of a new task force, but the deeper the operation runs, the harder it is to tell who’s the target.”

Nicholson isn’t the only big name joining season 2, as Edgar Ramirez will play Eddie Barnes, described as "a devoted family man and loyal DEA second-in-command torn between duty and guilt." Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali also joins the ensemble as Eddie Barnes, "a seasoned and well-respected DEA agent in Philadelphia whose team comes into conflict with Tom's unit."

Obviously, linking the two shows together is a big move, although fans have wondered if Mare could return for a new season. It’s unlikely Winslet will make a cameo, although Lori will no doubt share some tidbits on how the two get along today. Perhaps Nicholson's appearance is a way to test the waters for a possible Mare return.

Nicholson has been very busy with numerous TV roles, from another Emmy-winning turn on Hacks to playing the sinister Sinatra on Paradise. Adding another HBO drama to her resume seemed inevitable, though her past role as Lori is more notable. This may be the start of a new TV universe of Philly-based crime shows to make season 2 of Task even better.

Task and Mare of Easttown are streaming on HBO Max.