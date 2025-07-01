Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt team up in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf teaser trailer (watch!)

After learning the long-awaited release date for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf over one month ago, Prime Video's finally giving us a first-look at the action-packed prequel series. The new show makes its debut on Wednesday, Aug. 27 with Chris Pratt reprising his role as James Reece in the origin story of Taylor Kitsch's intriguing operative Ben Edwards.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf teaser trailer released

Even though there's a ton of action packed into the minute-and-a-half teaser clip, the overarching theme is definitely brotherhood. At various points of the teaser trailer, James assures Ben that he doesn't have to "carry the weight" alone. The opening line of dialogue is even, "When we step on that battlefield, we fight for each other, which is why it's so hard to give up that brotherhood."

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf teaser shows the moment that Ben makes a difficult decision that could change everything. Apparently, Ben's decision in the field puts a target on his back and breaks his trust with some pretty important people. Thus begins a new mission for Ben that gets him wrapped up in some trouble in the name of protecting his brothers again. Watch the gripping teaser below!

In its press release, Prime Video describes The Terminal List: Dark Wolf as "an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it." Kitsch, who both stars in the prequel series and executive produced the season, shared that he had a "blast" diving into the origin story of his character and further previewed what to expect from the show:

"This season goes even deeper—there’s more grit, more heart, and a lot more on the line. It’s raw, it’s honest, and it really lets you see the heart of who he is," he said in the press release.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf arrives three years after the original series made its debut on Prime Video in July 2022. The Chris Pratt-led series was ultimately renewed for a second season, which began filming in March 2025 and will continue production through the fall for a hopeful release sometime later on in 2026. Thankfully, Dark Wolf will hold us over until then.

Instead of opting for a binge release like with The Terminal List, Prime Video will release The Terminal List: Dark Wolf weekly. Beginning with a three-episode premiere on Aug. 27, the seven-episode season will then continue dropping new episodes weekly until the season finale on Wednesday, Sept. 24. It's a relatively quick run after waiting three years, but at least there's more on the way.

Beyond Kitsch and Pratt reprising their roles for the prequel series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf also stars Tom Hopper, Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim, Rona-Lee Shimon, Shiraz Tzarfati, and Jared Shaw among others. The original series' creator David DiGilio acted as showrunner and a pair of former Army Rangers and Navy SEALs were on board as writers. Don't miss the action later this summer!

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premieres Wednesday, Aug. 27 on Prime Video.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf - Teaser Art - Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

