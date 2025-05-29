The Terminal List: Dark Wolf finally gets release date (and intriguing first-look images!)

There's exciting news to share with fans who have been waiting for an update on The Terminal List. While we will have to stay patient for season 2 of the hit Chris Pratt action thriller, the upcoming prequel series starring Pratt as his character James Reece as well as Taylor Kitsch as the series lead finally has a release date on Prime Video, and it's coming up quickly this summer!

On May 29, Amazon announced that The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 27 on Prime Video with the first three episodes of the season. From there, episodes will be released weekly through the season finale on Wednesday, Sept. 24, which seems to suggest that the season only contains seven episodes. There's not much more waiting to go!

Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch), James Reece (Chris Pratt) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf release date on Prime Video

Prime Video's new prequel series for The Terminal List gives us another thrilling and action-packed series to binge-watch this summer, and while Aug. 27 still seems like a long time away, those two months (from when Amazon revealed the premiere date) will fly by in a flash. After all, fans have been anticipating the prequel for over two years since its announcement in February 2023.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf began filming in March 2024, so it's been a long time coming for fans to get a taste of the show's next chapter. While Pratt reprises his role in the prequel series, Kitsch takes the lead as Ben Edwards. Dark Wolf centers on Ben's transition from the Navy SEALs to the CIA for more thrilling adventures that also navigate the realities and humanity of war.

Take a closer look at the official synopsis via Prime Video's press release:

"The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it."

Beyond the series starring Kitsch and Pratt, there are a number of familiar and new faces that make up the cast of the prequel series: Tom Hopper as Raife Haistings, Robert Wisdom as Jed Haverford, Luke Hemsworth as Jules Landry, Dar Salim as Mohammed Farooq, Rona-Lee Shimon as Eliza Perash, Shiraz Tzarfati as Tal Varon, and Jared Shaw as Ernest ‘Boozer’ Vickers."

Thankfully, Dark Wolf isn't the only thing The Terminal List fans have to look forward to. The second season of the original series, which was ordered way back in February 2023, finally began filming earlier in May 2025. It's unlikely that The Terminal List season 2 will also make its premiere in 2025, instead likely premiering sometime in 2026.

Pratt again will lead the cast, which also includes Kitsch, Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and new season 2 additions Gabriel Luna and Martin Sensmeier. But before we can get too excited for what's in store in the new season, it's time to travel back in time with Ben and James in the new prequel series arriving this summer.

Check out more first-look photos below!

Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch), James Reece (Chris Pratt) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon Studio

Eliza Perash (Rona-Lee Shimon), Raife Haistings (Tom Hopper) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon Studio

Ish (Michael Ealy), Jed Haverford (Robert Wisdom) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Jules Landry (Luke Hemsworth) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon Studio

Taylor Kitsch (Ben Edwards), Tom Hopper (Raife Haistings) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon Studio

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 27 on Prime Video.