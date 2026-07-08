Taylor Sheridan gets no love at the Emmys: Why is the Sheridan-verse still getting shut out?

Right now, Taylor Sheridan is a dominant force in television. The creator and showrunner of Yellowstone has achieved massive ratings success with numerous hit shows, with more on the horizon. The 2025-26 TV season alone saw Sheridan giving viewers some hits with Tulsa King, Marshals, Dutton Ranch, Landman, and The Madison. The man ensures viewers tune in for his work.

However, while audiences eat up Sheridan’s work, awards committees aren’t as enthralled. That’s proven by the 2026 Emmy nominations and a stunning shutout of Sheridan’s shows. Aside from a nomination in the stunt category for Tulsa King, no Sheridan series earned any nominations.

That’s a surprise, as pre-Emmy buzz suggested Michelle Pfeiffer could earn a nomination for her acclaimed turn as a widow in The Madison. Likewise, Billy Bob Thornton, a past Emmy nominee, was being pushed for his star turn in Landman. Neither happened, and Sheridan couldn’t even garner any technical nominations, which had been earned in the past by 1883, 1923, and other series.

Some may be thrown by this, as surely someone with as much clout and popularity in Hollywood as Sheridan could earn some nominations for his numerous series. Dick Wolf has overseen plenty of Emmy nominations and wins for his various shows like Law & Order. So why can’t Sheridan see the same success?

Courtesy: Paramount Network

Why can’t Sheridan earn Emmy nominations?

First of all, popularity and quality aren’t always hand in hand, especially with the Emmys. NCIS may be a mega-hit show, but not even its biggest fans have seriously pushed it as deserving of Emmy love. While Sheridan is able to gather some top-notch casts, even the star power of Pfeiffer or Thornton couldn't win attention for what was seen as standard melodramas. Keep in mind, in its entire run, Yellowstone earned only one nomination, for production design. Sheridan pulls in the viewers but not the critics.

There could also be a backlash, given the controversy about the merger of Paramount+ and Warner Bros. It’s very unpopular in Hollywood, and that may have played a role in not just Sheridan but any show from Paramount not being seen in the best of light. Sadly, politics play a role in awards season more than viewers think.

However, at the end of the day, the big issue may be Sheridan himself. He’s had more than his share of detractors over his writing, from political rants to how he writes women. Sheridan himself is also known for an ego (not that it’s uncommon in Hollywood) and even openly addressed it in a recent interview with Bill Simmons.

“You're not going to win no Emmys with me, but I'm not trying to win Emmys. That's not my goal. My goal is to sit somebody on their couch and move them, make them think, make them laugh, scare the s—out of them, excite them. That's what I want to do, because that's what I want from a show."

So when a guy is openly saying he doesn’t care about the Emmys, why should the Emmys reward him? If anything, it’s almost refreshing to have a TV creator who couldn't care less about “awards-bait” projects and just wants to entertain audiences. Sheridan sure manages to do that in spades, so at the end of the day, his success as a creator in ratings means more to him than lining his award shelves.

It may be annoying to some actors who turn in worthy work, yet Taylor Sheridan will always be known as a man who goes for the audience numbers rather than trophies, which can add to his appeal. As long as he pushes in that direction, it's unlikely Sheridan is going to ever hear his name called at Emmy time.