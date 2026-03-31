Ranking every Taylor Sheridan western show from worst to best

After collecting acclaim in Hollywood for such motion pictures as Sicario (2015), Hell or High Water (2016), and Wind River (2017), screenwriter Taylor Sheridan made his transition to television. He did so by virtue of Yellowstone (2018-2024), a famous neo-Western show that managed to spawn several spin-offs.

Most of the shows set in the Taylor Sheridan universe were well acclaimed by critics and fans alike, but for what it's worth, those aren't the only westerns among the Paramount+ library. Either way, each of these shows is well worth a watch for subscribers of the famous streaming service.

7. Marshals

The first of many Yellowstone spinoffs to be included among the list, Marshals (2026) features Luke Grimes as fan-favorite character Kayce Dutton. He's a former Navy Seal who now works as a rancher, and to kick off the plot of Marshals, he's approached by a group of U.S. Marshals to help protect Montana.

Comprised of six episodes, Marshals features other such Yellowstone alumni as Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty, those Native American actors playing Thomas and Mo respectively. Their work in this spinoff was praised, but for the most part, Marshals was seen as a massive step down when looking at the Sheridan shows from a perspective of qualitative storytelling.

L-R Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn and Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn in the Paramount+ series The Madison. Photo Credit: Chris Saunders/Paramount+

6. The Madison

With famous actress Michelle Pfeiffer playing the primary character, The Madison (2026) unfortunately felt like more of the same for the Taylor Sheridan universe. That said, it was more acclaimed than Marshals, and justifiably so.

Meaningful themes swell to the surface of The Madison, and Michelle Pfeiffer makes them all the more resonant with a powerful, stoic performance. She appears as Stacy Clyburn, a widow who relocates her family to Montana after spending their lives in New York, attempting to get over the agony of grief. Decent plot, but again: The Madison mostly shines by virtue of its performances.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy in Landman episode 4, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

5. Landman

Blurring the lines of genre, Landman aired its inaugural season in 2024, starring Billy Bob Thornton as protagonist Tommy Norris, who encounters an array of eclectic characters while traversing the West Texas oilfields. On top of Billy Bob Thornton, characters in Landman are played by such famous thespians as Demi Moore and Ali Larter, both of whom perform to perfection in another Sheridan western.

Released in 2024, the first Landman season proved resonant with critics, and fans were perhaps even higher on the quality hereof. Season two was a bit more reprimanded, but still: Landman solidified itself in the upper echelon of Paramount+ westerns with its inaugural season alone.

Pictured: Sam Elliott as Shea of the Paramount+ original series 1883. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ (C) 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.

4. 1883

The most star-studded cast from any western on Paramount+ goes to the one in 1883, yet another Yellowstone spinoff, one that aired its pilot in December 2021. This is generally seen as the finest show in the universe outside of the original, and even then, plenty of fans prefer this particular western spinoff, following the Duttons as they relocate from Texas to the Great Plains of Montana.

Familiar plot, but one that shines with particularly engaging dialogue and seriously heartfelt performances. The likes of Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Isabel May shine in their respective roles, highlighting a top-notch spinoff of Yellowstone and a pivotal western show on the Paramount+ service.

Helen Mirren as Cara in season 2, Episode 7 of 1923 streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/ Paramount+

3. 1923

Its first season airing in 2022, the Yellowstone spinoff 1923 co-stars Harrison Ford along with Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara, the Dutton family patriarch and matriarch respectively as they exist within the Prohibition Era, with the Great Depression looming down their necks as they traverse a compelling plot.

It’s one that’s replete with poignance and thrills, humor and romance, 1923 eliciting a wide array of emotions thanks to a particular quality of storytelling. It's a also a tour de force from a technical perspective, the full package for another Sheridan western exclusive to Paramount+.

David Oyelewo as Bass Reeves in Lawmen: Bass Reeves streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

2. Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Thanks to the miniseries Lawmen: Bass Reeves (2023), meaningful light was shone on the eponymous historical figure, one who was glossed over with regard to American history books. He’s played in this show by David Oyelowo, while other cast members include Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, and Forrest Goodluck.

Touching on the show's impressive shot value and wonderful array of music would only be scratching the surface of behind-the-scenes elements that make the show so special. Credited as a producer is the aforementioned Taylor Sheridan, making it the sixth western on Paramount+ with his name attached.

Courtesy: Paramount Network

1. Yellowstone

The one that started it all, Yellowstone (2018-2024) stars famous performer Kevin Costner as protagonist John, the Dutton family patriarch who finds himself embroiled in territorial disputes around the eponymous national park. Famous plot, one that's replete with fan-favorite characters who are played by surefire superstars.

On top of Kevin Costner, names among the Yellowstone cast include Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly, along with Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham. Their respective characters resonated with audiences throughout five acclaimed seasons, and they will continue to do so by virtue of various spinoffs.