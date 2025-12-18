The End of an Era final episodes release date moved up by Disney+

Our world hasn’t been the same since Taylor Swift announced the groundbreaking worldwide Eras Tour in November 2022 on Good Morning America. Through herself and her amazing tour crew, Swift changed our view on what a concert could look like. The Eras Tour was more than a world tour; it was a celebration of decades of music—a celebration for not only Taylor’s life, but the lives of the Swifties around the world.

After over a hundred shows for 10 million-plus fans, the Eras Tour has come to an end in the best possible way. In an Instagram post on Oct. 13, 2025, Swift announced that Disney+ would be dropping The Eras Tour | The Final Show and two episodes of her six-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries, The End of an Era, on December 12, 2025.

The release was more magical than we’d ever dreamed as Taylor Swift gave fans a look behind the curtain of the making of the Eras Tour. Through tears of joy and sorrow, we saw her most vulnerable sides as she dealt with life on the road. As the second episode finished, I was immediately ready for the rest, but we still had a week to wait. Although episodes 3 and 4 still arrive in a day, we won’t have to wait another week for the final two episodes.

Here’s your first look at episodes 3 & 4 of Taylor Swift’s The End of an Era before they premiere tomorrow at 12am PT. PLUS, as an early gift to fans around the world, the final two episodes will premiere early on December 23 at 12am PT, only on Disney+. #TSTheEndofanEra pic.twitter.com/XCbquazwO8 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 18, 2025

Disney+ bumps up the pre-Christmas airdate of The End of an Era

Taylor Swift and Disney+ still have some surprises up their sleeves following the successful premiere of the first two episodes of Swift’s six-episode docuseries. On Thursday, Dec. 18, the singer and streamer announced that fans would be receiving an early Christmas present. Rather than concluding on Dec. 26 as planned, the docuseries will conclude three days early. “As an early gift to fans around the world, the final two episodes will premiere early on December 23 at 12 am PT,” Disney+ announced on social media with a first look at the second batch of episodes.

Originally, Disney+ hadn’t announced the airdates for the second and third episodes, only that the docuseries would conclude on Dec. 26. I assumed that they’d air in batches of two weekly. Now, I can confirm that we’re still getting episodes 3 and 4 on Dec. 19 at 12 am PT as scheduled. Although the wait has been long (one more day, Swifties!) for the next episode batch, we’ll only have to wait four days for the conclusion.

What can we expect from episodes 3 and 4?

Disney+ made the best announcement with a new airdate for episodes 5 and 6, and they also released a trailer for episodes 3 and 4. How can anything top the feeling of the first two installments, where fans saw Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift rehearse and perform, Travis Kelce talking on the phone with Taylor before and after her shows, the heartbreaking effect the attack had on Taylor and her tour, and lastly, the impact she made on her crew and fans?

Swifties, we’re about to reach new heights as episodes 3 and 4 feature Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour debut and Sabrina Carpenter’s surprise appearance. Not only are we seeing some of our favorite people, but Taylor also tells us about her Reputation outfit mishap when she debuted a new bodysuit: “One time I trip over the hem of my dress, skid the palm of my hand off… wasn’t late.”

Although we already knew how amazingly talented she is, her docuseries pulls back the curtain on the extraordinary things she has accomplished in order to give fans the most magical experiences for three hours each night. Through literal blood, sweat, and tears, Taylor Swift gave Swifties everything and more. Thanks to her, we’ll be ending 2025 on a high note.