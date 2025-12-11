Here's when Taylor Swift: The End of an Era releases every episode on Disney+

We have finally reached the week that every Swiftie has been waiting for, and no, I'm not talking about Reputation (Taylor's Version) — let it go, it doesn't exist! The long awaited Taylor Swift documentary series arrives on Disney+ to celebrate the magical and dazzling Eras Tour. Collectively, we have been yearning for a new documentary from the global superstar for years, especially after the unprecedented success of her history-making tour and, as always, she delightfully overdelivered.

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era features six episodes, and while the episode lengths and titles haven't been confirmed ahead of the documentary series' premiere on December 12, fans couldn't be more excited to get the all-access backstage pass we never expected to receive to the Eras Tour. If you have been plagued with questions about the cleaning cart, Swift's quick changes, how she masterminded her mashups, and her love story with Travis Kelce, this is what you've been waiting for!

Taylor Swift documentary series release time and schedule on Disney+

Disney+ release two episodes of Taylor Swift: The End of an Era per week for three weeks. The first two episodes drop on Friday, December 12, 2025, one day before the Grammy winner's 36th birthday. Episodes 3 and 4 will be released on Friday, December 19 and episodes 5 and 6 arrive on Friday, December 26, the day after Christmas Day. Take a closer look at the full release schedule:

Episode Release Date Release Time Episode 1 Friday, December 12, 2025 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET Episode 2 Friday, December 12, 2025 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET Episode 3 Friday, December 19, 2025 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET Episode 4 Friday, December 19, 2025 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET Episode 5 Friday, December 26, 2025 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET Episode 6 Friday, December 26, 2025 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET

As confirmed by Disney+, new episodes of The End of an Era are released at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET, which means it's a bit late for fans in the United States to stay up to watch. However, there will surely be devoted Swifties who set alarms to wake up and watch the episodes in the middle of the night, or have all-nighter watch parties with their friends. Maybe save yourself from being sleepy on Friday and plan your watch party for Friday night instead! After all, it's a packed day for new content.

Check out when the episodes are released based on your time zone:

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Thursdays

In addition to releasing the first two episodes of The End of an Era, Disney+ also premieres Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show on Friday, December 12 at the same time, 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. The new version of the concert film captures the final show of the Eras Tour in Vancouver, B.C., and while two versions of the Eras Tour film have previously been released, with one still on Disney+, this will be the first version to feature tour's newly added The Tortured Poets Department set.

ABC's also getting in on the fun and airing the first episode of The End of an Era on Friday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET, which leads directly into a one-hour cut of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show at 9 p.m. Again, keep in mind that ABC won't be airing the full Final Show concert film, so don't expect to see the entire setlist if you decide to watch the preview event on broadcast.

Watch Taylor Swift: The End of an Era only on Disney+.