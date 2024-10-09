Teacup episode release guide: Don’t miss a second of the thrills!
By Sandy C.
Just in time for the spooky season, Peacock is releasing an all-new thriller series titled Teacup. Don’t let the sweet, innocent name fool you. With James Wan (Insidious, The Conjuring) noted as an executive producer, this is one horror series you won’t want to miss out on.
If you are not sure when new episodes are released, or simply want to know more about the series, we’ve got your back! Please find all of the details you need, including the release schedule, below.
Teacup stars Yvonne Strahovski as Maggie Chenoweth, a woman living in rural Georgia who is part of a small group of survivors after a sinister threat strikes their town. Check out the trailer below for more:
The horror series also stars Scott Speedman, Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, and others. Teacup will feature a total of eight episodes, with the first two available to stream on Peacock on Thursday, Oct. 10. These episodes will be followed by two weekly episodes through Halloween.
Here is the full episode release schedule:
- Episode 1 is titled “Think About the Bubbles” and streams on Oct. 10
- Episode 2 is titled “My Little Lighthouse” and streams on Oct. 10
- Episode 3 is titled “Quiet for No Reason” and premieres on Oct. 17
- Episode 4 is titled “In the Heart of the Country” and premieres on Oct. 17
- Episode 5 is titled “I’m a Witness to the Sickness” and premieres on Oct. 24
- Episode 6 is titled “You Don’t Know What It Means to Win” and premieres on Oct. 24
- Episode 7 is titled “This Is Nowhere: Part 1” and premieres on Oct. 31
- Episode 8 is titled “This is Nowhere: Part 2” and premieres on Oct. 31
This is a great series to watch through Halloween if you’re looking for a fair release schedule and one that is easy to follow along without too many episodes. Will you be watching?
Also streaming on Peaock, if you are searching for more thrills, there’s Hysteria! coming out on Oct. 18, and the movies Candyman, Child’s Play, and Phantom of the Opera.