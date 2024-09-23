Teacup on Peacock: Release date, cast, and more to know about the horror drama
Peacock is getting in on the horror and Halloween fun with its new scary series, Teacup! Of course when it's fall time, we all look forward to Fall TV on broadcast when it comes to the network shows. But it's also the time when networks and streamers start dropping those more frightful series', especially in October. Well, this is one of them. Here's all you need to know about the horror drama before it comes out!
When does Teacup come out?
Teacup premieres Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 with the first two episodes on Peacock. What's interesting is that installments are only 30 minutes long, which is a bit unusual for a horror drama. Each week, two new episodes will be released of the 8-episode season. We shared the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Oct. 10
- Episode 2 - Oct. 10
- Episode 3 - Oct. 17
- Episode 4 - Oct. 17
- Episode 5 - Oct. 24
- Episode 6 - Oct. 24
- Episode 7 - Oct. 31
- Episode 8 - Oct. 31
I love that the release schedule is timed in a way where the final two episodes of the series are coming out on Halloween. There's lots of great spooky shows coming between the end of September and in October. It's great to see as a horror fan!
What is the horror show about?
Peacock is staying pretty tight-lipped when it comes to what exactly Teacup is about. There's a short synopsis and the trailer that give us a slight idea. The series is based on the book, Stinger, by author Robert McCammon. Check out the description and video below!
"Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive."
Based on the trailer, the series definitely has all those typical horror elements. A young child who's at the center of the story and is the first one to discover something is off, some jump scares, and of course the unusual supernatural being (maybe?) who's terrorizing the family and community. It's definitely piqued my interest!
Who stars in the Peacock series?
The Peacock series has an exciting cast leading the show, including Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman. Strahovski is best known for playing Sarah Walker in Chuck, Hannah McKay in Dexter, and of course Serena Waterford in The Handmaid's Tale. Her onscreen husband, Speedman, is known for being Ben Covington in Felicity and Dr. Nick Marsh in Grey's Anatomy. Check out the full cast list below:
- Yvonne Strahovski as Maggie Chenoweth
- Scott Speedman as James Chenoweth
- Chaske Spencer as Ruben Shanley
- Kathy Baker as Ellen Chenoweth
- Boris McGiver as Donald Kelly
- Caleb Dolden as Arlo Chenoweth
- Émilie Bierre as Meryl Chenoweth
- Luciano Leroux as Nicholas Shanley
Check out the cast members in the first-look images below!
Teacup premieres Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 with the first two episodes on Peacock.