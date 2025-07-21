Ted Lasso season 4 gets the update we've been waiting for

The day many Ted Lasso fans might have thought was out of sight has finally arrived! After the Emmy Award-winning, fan-favorite Apple TV+ comedy series seemingly came to an end with its third season, the streaming service got the gang back together two years later to make a highly anticipated fourth season. We now have the most exciting update to share with fans!

On July 21, 2025, Apple TV+ revealed that Ted Lasso season 4 has begun filming in Kansas City, Missouri, and additional filming dates will follow in London later this year. It's unclear how long filming will take place, though it's expected to continue for at least through the rest of summer and into fall. Apple TV+ also hasn't revealed when to expect season 4, but who will appear is now confirmed.

In addition to revealing that filming has started, Apple TV+ released the very first image from Ted Lasso season 4. The photo finds Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift), Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), and Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) all looking lovingly at Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) while sitting in a diner booth. He's looking at them all just as lovingly!

Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso," coming soon to Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Ted Lasso season 4 confirms cast and reveals first look

The first-look photo and Apple TV+'s announcement that season 4 has started filming also confirms the return of multiple cast members. While Sudeikis was previously confirmed to be reprising his role as the title character, the streamer has now confirmed the returns of Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift in their roles as well.

Even more exciting news, Ted Lasso season 4 has also gained a handful of new cast members. Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, and Abbie Hern have joined the cast in roles that haven't yet been revealed. Grant Feely joins season 4 as Ted's son Henry Lasso in a new recasting, according to Deadline.

The outlet shared the synopsis for season 4, which teases a new beginning for Ted: "Ted (Sudeikis) returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."

In the season 3 finale, Ted returned to his hometown, which tracks with where filming has started before moving back over across the pond to London. Deadline suggests that the six returning stars — Sudeikis, Waddingham, Temple, Goldstein, and Swift — could have new three-season deals for a potential three-season arc that could take the series through season 6.

Let's keep our fingers crossed for Ted Lasso to be back for three more seasons, but for now, we have season 4 in the works and on the horizon! Hopefully, Apple TV+ and the cast will share more behind-the-scenes looks at the new season while it's in production. A release date is a long while away still, though we can surely expect Ted Lasso season 4 to premiere sometime in 2026.

