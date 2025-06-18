Brett Goldstein shares new update on Ted Lasso season 4: 'We're working on it, and it's good'

When everyone heard that Ted Lasso season 3 was going to be the last, nobody was ready for it. Least of all the writers, who had plenty more ideas. Well, the great news is Ted Lasso season 4 is happening, and writer and actor on the show, Brett Goldstein, has some great news.

Goldstein is a busy man at the moment. Not only is he currently working on Ted Lasso, but he’s also working on a new season of Shrinking and he has a comedy special coming up. However, he’s passionate about what he does, and that always shows in the jobs that he ends up on.

Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso season 4 writing has begun

In some exciting news, the writing work on Ted Lasso season 4 has started. He couldn’t go into many details with Variety about what to expect, but he did tease that “it’s good.” He also shared his excitement about getting everyone back together.

“Obviously, I can’t tell you a single thing about it, of course, but we’re working on it, and it’s good. It’s exciting to have everyone back together.”

Since he couldn’t say too much about it, there wasn’t much focus on this. You can tell from the podcast in the Variety article that he was struggle with what to say so that he didn’t give any of the storylines away. It’s also early days, so there probably isn’t that much to tease anyway.

The greatest thing for Goldstein is no longer having to play coy about the fourth season and whether it will happen.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Who could return for Ted Lasso season 4?

Considering the third season was supposed to be the last, we’re not expecting everyone to come back for the fourth season. However, there is hope that most of the gang can get back together, and there are particular characters that we would like to see back.

At least we know Roy Kent will be back, since Goldstein is at work with the writers and is sure to be back on screen as well. Goldstein has teased that the majority of the cast from season 3 will be back, judging by the worlds “It’s exciting to have everyone back together.”

This suggests we’ll get the titular Ted, played by Jason Sudeikis, and Rebecca, played by Hannah Waddingham, are sure to return. As an Outlander fan, I would love to see Annette Badland return.

Waddington is likely to return, as she previously shared that she would be back to film the season in July, according to Movie Web. This suggests that Ted Lasso season 4 could arrive in 2026 on Apple TV+.

Watch Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.