Ted Lasso star sets another new series at Apple TV+ ahead of season 4

Apple TV+ might be notoriously known for paying its series dust when it comes to marketing, but that didn't stop Ted Lasso from becoming a breakout hit. Now on its fourth season, fans are looking forward to what's in store for their favorite characters. One of those characters is Keeley Jones, played by Emmy nominee Juno Temple. However, Temple has not officially signed on for the fourth season just yet. While negotiations are still ongoing for her return for Ted Lasso season 4, the talented actress has signed on to star in a new series for Apple TV+.

Titled The Husbands, this comedy-drama series will be produced by A24. It had been in development for a while, with Temple attached, but it has now officially received the green light from Apple TV+. Miriam Battye (The Woman in the Wall, Succession, Beef) serves as lead writer, while Craig Gillespie (Your Friends & Neighbors, Mike, Pam & Tommy) is signed on as lead director. They're also executive producers on the project along with Annie Marter under their Fortunate Jack Productions. A24 executive produces as well. There will be eight episodes in total in the first season.

Book lovers might already be familiar with the show's title. The comedy-drama series is based on award-winning author and games designer Holly Gramazio’s bestselling debut book of the same title, which was published in 2024. Gramazio is also an executive producer on The Husbands.

The series revolves around a young woman named Lauren who comes home one night to her apartment in London to find a man claiming to be her husband, Michael, though she’s never seen him before. As she tries to understand what's happening, Michael mysteriously disappears after going to the attic to change a lightbulb. A new husband then appears in his place, and Lauren realizes that the attic has the strange ability to produce an endless number of husbands. Faced with this bizarre reality, Lauren questions how to know if she's truly living the right life. Temple will star in the leading role of Lauren. No other actors have been cast yet.

As reported by Deadline, the show's creative team is aiming for a late fall production start date with most of the filming taking place in the U.K. We'll be sure to share the official production schedule once it's revealed.

Now, let's talk a little bit more about Ted Lasso season 4 and Temple's potential return. Deadline also reports that the main reason Temple hadn't signed on yet for the fourth installment is because coordinating the filming schedules of both Ted Lasso season 4 and The Husbands had been a challenge. However, the news outlet states it's expected that everything will be sorted out, with Temple's involvement in The Husbands not interfering with her return as Keeley in the fourth season of the sports comedy-drama series.

With how things ended off for Keeley in the third season, fans are eager to see where the character goes next and how her storyline evolves. Production on Ted Lasso season 4 is reportedly set to start in mid-July, with the first episode being filmed in Kansas before moving to the UK.

As more information comes out about The Husbands and Ted Lasso season 4, we'll come back to share everything we learned. That's it for now!