Tell Me Lies producers and cast keep fans in suspense about season 3

Tell Me Lies was back for a short time in September and October of 2024, but there are still some conflicts to be resolved in the plot. In December 2024, producers announced a third season, which means fans will likely get to see the main conflicts resolve-- though we can't guarantee a happy ending with the way this story is going!

To give you a quick synopsis, the series follows the love story of Lucy and Stephen, a freshman and junior in college, respectively. Lucy unintentionally becomes “the other woman” in a relationship with Stephen, whom we find out later to be psychologically disturbed, to say the least.

Many viewers on social media have used words like “narcissist” and “manipulative” to describe Stephen’s character. We also know from Tell Me Lies season 2 that Stephen is a suspect—or at least an eyewitness—of the suspicious death of Macy, Lucy’s roommate, at the onset of the school year in season 1. If that weren't enough, fans are still questioning if Stephen is responsible for the death of his best friend's brother.

In season 2, Lucy starts to put the pieces together of who Stephen really is, but can she really sever the connection she once had with him and risk the exposure of some of her own secrets? One thing season 2 hints at is a time lapse from the college years of ex-lovers Lucy and Stephen, to their young adult years. We know that Bree and Evan ought to get married, but viewers also know that there are some secrets and lies yet to be exposed. Is everything going to blow up in season 3? If I had to guess, I’d say heck, yeah.

Fans don’t actually have to spend too much time guessing with some of the recent teases from producers of the show. Tom Ellis, who plays one of Bree’s former love interests on the show, recently shared that Tell Me Lies season 3 will likely be the series finale, and that it will probably be even darker than the previous two (which is saying a lot!).

E! News describes the young, naïve, and painful love story in Tell Me Lies as a “nightmare romance”, and that really hits the nail on the head. The show is as addictive as Lucy and Stephen’s relationship is toxic. Grace Van Patten and Jackson White are truly amazing actors because they actually have a solid romantic relationship in real life, according to E!. Viewers may have to remind themselves of this fact when Tell Me Lies season 3 inevitably goes off the rails!

Although the release date hasn’t been announced, we are holding on to hope that it will be late 2025 or early 2026. If you’re a bookworm, check out the novels by Carola Lovering.