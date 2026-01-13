Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 1 recap: Lucy's secret comes out

This post contains spoilers from Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 1 from this point forward.

After a long break, it's finally time for a new semester to begin at Baird College with Tell Me Lies season 3, which officially premiered on Hulu on Jan. 13. In case you forgot what the dysfunctional friend group was up to in season 2, Lucy and Stephen rekindled their rocky romance in the past and future, which led to a bloody fight and Evan coming clean to Stephen about cheating with Lucy.

Before walking down the aisle with Evan in 2015, Bree received a message from Stephen containing the recording of Evan admitting he slept with Lucy. Following all of these twists, Tell Me Lies season 3 has plenty of questions to answer. The season premiere begins with Bree leaving her bridal suite and telling Lucy that she's "probably the worst person you know." What is Bree talking about?

Before we can get more details about Bree's unexpected reaction to the recording, the episode flashes back to January 2009 as Lucy and Bree wake up in the same bed on the day they leave Lucy's house to return to Baird. They're in a good place, even if Bree doesn't agree with Lucy getting back together with Stephen. Honestly, she's nicer about it than she should be.

Stephen gets even with Evan after the affair reveal by leaving a pile of dishes in his sink. That's one way to get payback for your friend sleeping with your girlfriend. Meanwhile, Pippa continues to dote on Wrigley following Drew's death, though he seems to be in better spirits. While walking on campus, Bree and Pippa run into Oliver, and it's about as awkward as you'd expect.

Bree and Wrigley spend the night together (not how you think)

While at a decades-themed party, the vibe is palpably strained between Bree and Evan... and Evan and Stephen... and Stephen and everyone else. Molly infiltrates the group, and she's noticeably high on drugs. Wrigley wants to partake and asks for her dealer's, who's also a grad student, number. Bree and Pippa meet the dealer in the back of his car, and Bree recognizes him but can't place him.

Pippa talks to Diana, and she warns her that Wrigley shouldn't take the drugs. Clearly, there's still some tension between them. The group takes the pills, except Stephen pretends to take the drugs, placing the pill in his pocket. Pippa decides to go home early, and Lucy and Stephen leave shortly after. Bree and Wrigley stick around and talk and end up walking home together.

When they stop for a break on bench, they have a personal conversation (while high), and it's one of the best conversations between any characters in a long time. Bree shares about her affair with Oliver, and even when she asks about Drew and his parents, there are laughs and chemistry between her and Wrigley. He admits that he feels like his parents blame him and they pulled away.

Bree opens up about her mother having her at 14 years old and never meeting her father, who was much older than her mother. They seem to be having a moment, and it's a nice change of pace to see for both of them. Who else is here for Bree and Wrigley? (But could this — a possible fling with Wrigley — be what future Bree was talking about? The "worst person you know" admission?)

Stephen confronts Lucy about her secret

While hooking up, Stephen attempts to give Lucy an opportunity to tell the truth about sleeping with Evan, but she doesn't take it. Instead she says, "There's nothing I'm not telling you." Bree and Wrigley wake up at the bus stop. They feel awkward about it and agree not to tell anyone. Pippa visits Diana to confront her about the night before. She thinks they should feel guilty about Drew.

Their conversation escalates into an argument. Pippa doesn't understand why Diana's always on her mind, and she seems to admit that she has a crush on her. Diana doesn't know how to respond. (Obviously, we already know that they're dating in 2015.) On campus, Bree spots a freshman named Amanda (Iris Apatow) walking out of Oliver's office as they look cozy and chat.

Lucy has a meeting with the dean and her advisor and she learns that Chris Montgomery's parents made a complaint in the wake of her accusation against him. She doesn't want to make a report or turn this into something, knowing the truth. Lucy's day gets worse when Stephen confronts her about sleeping with Evan. She denies before immediately pleading for forgiveness.

They appear to agree to leave the past in the past and see how it goes, but those are famous last words, aren't they? Now they're on an uneven playing field. Flashing forward to where we life Bree in 2015, she doesn't elaborate to Lucy at all. She plays the situation off as nerves and goes through with the wedding. Bree and Evan are officially married! This is probably just the beginning.

