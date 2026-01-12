Tell Me Lies season 3 release time and schedule, trailer, and what to expect

New year, new lies! It's time to get your poker face ready because it's finally time for Tell Me Lies season 3 to make its premiere on Hulu.

After over one year since the previous season, Hulu's steamy young adult drama Tell Me Lies officially returns with another round of sexy and shocking plot twists. If you're still sitting on the edge of your seat with your jaw on the floor following the unbelievable season 2 cliffhangers, you can now sit back and dive into a new semester of drama at Baird College.

In case your calendars haven't already been marked and your reminders haven't been set, Tell Me Lies season 3 premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 on Hulu, but how many episodes are dropping and what time are they released? We're sharing the details fans need to know before tuning in, including when every episode arrives, who's in the cast, and what to expect from season 3!

Tell Me Lies season 3 release schedule on Hulu

TELL ME LIES - “You F*cked It, Friend” - Grace Van Patten as Lucy and Cat Missal as Bree | Disney/Ian Watson

As mentioned above, Tell Me Lies season 3 premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 on Hulu. Each episode will be released at midnight ET, which means that those on the West Coast of the United States will be able to watch episodes at 9 p.m. PT on Monday nights.

The streaming service kicks off the new season with a three-episode premiere. From there, the remainder of the eight-episode season continues with one episode released weekly until the season finale on Tuesday, Feb. 17. Here's the full Tell Me Lies season 3 release schedule:

Episode # Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 "You F*cked It, Friend" Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Episode 2 "We Can't Help It If We Are a Problem" Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Episode 3 "Repent" Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Episode 4 "Fix Me Up, Girl" Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Episode 5 "I'd Like to Hold Her Head Underwater" Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Episode 6 "I Don't Cry When I'm Sad Anymore" Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Episode 7 "As I Climb onto Your Back, I Will Promise Not to Sting" Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Episode 8 "Are You Happy Now, That I'm on My Knees?" Tuesday, February 17, 2026

In addition to new episodes of the series each week, Hulu will also release new episodes of the Tell Me Lies companion podcast hosted by Stassi Schroeder and featuring the cast and creator as guests to break down the episodes. You can watch the episodes directly on Hulu in addition to other platforms.

What is Tell Me Lies season 3 about?

When we last left Baird College and the most dramatic wedding of all time back in season 2, lots of new developments changed the game. For starters, Stephen sent Bree an old recording of Evan admitting to cheating on Bree with Lucy. The information hits her like a ton of bricks just as she's preparing to walk down the aisle to Evan with Lucy by her side.

Back in college, Bree had learned that her secret affair with Oliver wasn't so secret. He and his wife had an open marriage, and his wife, who was also Bree's professor, know about the "affair" the whole time. But Bree's problems are nothing compared to the shocking revelations that arise after Drew's death. Lucy blames herself, but Stephen takes the fall for writing the letter.

Going into season 3, there are plenty of tricky dynamics at play as Lucy and Stephen find themselves once again pulled back together in both timelines. Will their relationship actually be different this time, as Lucy hopes in the season 3 trailer? Knowing these two, not much will be different, except for maybe the people they hurt as accidental collateral damage.

Check out the official season 3 synopsis as shared by Hulu:

"Tell Me Lies season 3 follows Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) as they’ve rekindled their tumultuous romance in time for spring semester at Baird College. While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy with which she wants nothing to do. Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen’s friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle."

Tell Me Lies season 3 cast

TELL ME LIES - “You F*cked It, Friend” - Sonia Mena as Pippa and Spencer House as Wrigley | Disney/Ian Watson

All of our favorite characters will be back for Tell Me Lies season 3, as the main cast remains mostly unchanged going into the new episodes. Grace Van Patten and Jackson White continue to be the series leads as Lucy and Stephen, while the talented group of actors who flesh out the supporting cast and play their friends return to Baird as well.

Take a closer look at the season 3 main cast:

Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright

Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco

Spencer House as Wrigley

Cat Missal as Bree

Sonia Mena as Pippa

Braden Cook as Evan

Alicia Crowder as Diana

Tom Ellis as Oliver

Costa D’Angelo as Alex

Beyond the familiar faces returning to Tell Me Lies season 3, the new season also welcomes new series regular Costa D'Angelo as Alex. He's a psychology grad student and drug dealer who has a "complicated past" with Bree. Alex will surely shake up the new season just as much as Iris Apatow as Amanda, a mysterious freshman with some secrets that will eventually come to light.

Watch all the cast members in action when Tell Me Lies season 3 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 13 on Hulu.