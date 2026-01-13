Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 2 recap: Stephen and Lucy make a decision

This post contains spoilers from Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 2 from this point forward.

Tell Me Lies season 3 kicked off with quite the bang. In the season premiere episode, Stephen confronted Lucy about sleeping with Evan, while years in the future, Bree learned about the affair as well and decided to go through her wedding to Evan. Bree's still holding onto some sort of secret, though, and it's time to continue putting those puzzle pieces together.

After Stephen admits that he knows the truth, Lucy's becomes insecure and nervous in their relationship. Maybe she worries that he will tell Bree. (Don't worry, Lucy. You have a few more years until that happens.) They go out to a bar with their friends for drinks and karaoke. Wrigley and Bree find out that they will be taking the same elective. Bree also notices Amanda at the bar.

While fabricating a meeting with Amanda in the bathroom, she invites the freshman to hang out with her group. Bree fishes for information from Amanda to see if she's actually seeing Oliver, but Amanda says she's dating a guy long distance at NYU. Even if there isn't something going on, Bree made a new friend. Stephen leaves Lucy hanging at karaoke, but Bree steps up and joins her onstage.

Lucy runs after Stephen when he decides to leave the bar early in a weird mood. She doesn't want him to sabotage everything, but he hates seeing her and Evan in the same room and Bree being so happy. Lucy admits she's worried about losing both Stephen and Bree. When they part, Lucy heads back to her room. Talking with Bree gives Lucy a full-blown panic attack.

Bree's connection to Alex is revealed

Bree admits that she can't handle being hurt by the people she cares about, which obviously sets Lucy off. She can't breathe and feels like she's going to throw up. When she can't settle herself, Pippa calls Alex (Costa D'Angelo) the grad student/drug dealer for a pill to help Lucy. After she takes the pill, Alex taps on her wrist to help her calm down. Suddenly, Bree realizes how she knows Alex.

When Alex leaves, Bree calls him. He tells her he was wondering whether she would call. The next day on campus, Bree runs into Evan but cuts their conversation short when she spots Oliver walking in their direction. Evan's curious about the odd exchange, which leads to Oliver inviting Evan into his office and denying his accusations. He's the gaslight, gatekeep final boss.

Evan doesn't seem to believe Oliver, though. There's no love lost between them. Bree and Alex catch up over coffee, and he admits that he recognized her on campus last fall. He thought she was pretending not to know him from when they were kids. They haven't seen each other since she was nine and he was 15. Later, she reveals to Lucy that she and Alex grew up together in a group home.

Bree explains that Alex was protective over her because they were placed in an abusive group home together. Their conversation gets interrupted by a call from Stephen. Bree overhears his tone and openly expresses that she doesn't like how Stephen treats her. Lucy meets Stephen at his place for what's surely going to be a long overdue conversation. Let's buckle up!

Stephen and Lucy break up, Wrigley and Bree get closer

Lucy admits that their relationship doesn't feel different and they have fallen into old patterns. Stephen can't get past Lucy sleeping with Evan and not coming clean to him about it when he gave him the chance. He hangs it over her head that he took the fall for writing the letter about Drew. He gives her an ultimatum: Tell Bree that she slept with Evan, and they can stay together.

Naturally, she doesn't want to ruin her friendship with Bree. Lucy believes what he's asking is a punishment for her and forcing to choose between them. Her choice between Stephen and Bree is simple: Bree. She doesn't stop there. She unloads on him for all the horrible things he has done, leading him to threaten her that he'll tell Bree. She's not scared of him wasting his last piece of blackmail.

After his conversation with Lucy, Stephen confronts Evan again. He blames him for ruining his relationship. Apparently, he would have rather Evan not told him. Stephen and Lucy broke up (again), and oddly enough, it's his friend he's mad at who comforts him. Bree and Pippa aren't surprised to learn about the breakup. Diana admits to Pippa that she missed her and asks to kiss.

Even though she's still with Wrigley, Pippa kisses Diana and the sparks are immediate. Bree has coffee with Amanda, who admits her boyfriend broke up with her because she hooked up with someone else. As it turns out, Bree's suspicions about Oliver were right. During class, Wrigley uses his sense of humor to make Bree feel better. Again, sparks are flying!

