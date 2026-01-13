Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 3 recap: Rebounds, blackmail, and a big surprise

This post contains spoilers from Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 3 from this point forward.

Surprise! Hulu decided to gift fans with a three-episode premiere for Tell Me Lies season 3 rather than only dropping two. We couldn't be more grateful that we can keep our binge-watch going, especially after how the previous episode ended with sparks flying between Bree and Wrigley, Lucy and Stephen breaking up, and plenty more developments that had us hooked.

Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 3 begins with waking up from a nightmare in which Bree catches her with Evan in her bed. After her nightmare, Lucy decides to pursue a study abroad program in Spain. Because if you can't face your problems head on, why not run away and pretend they don't exist? She missed the deadline, but she's going to be able to make the list anyway.

Pippa and Diana wake up together at Diana's place. Things get awkward when Pippa brings up hanging out with Wrigley, but Diana allows them to have time to figure things out before having to hurt Wrigley. Given his flirtationship with Bree, he might not be as torn up as they think. When Pippa leaves, Diana starts to get ready for class but rushes to the toilet to throw up.

TELL ME LIES - Season 3 - Sonia Mena as Pippa and Alicia Crowder as Diana | Disney/Ian Watson

Bree suggests an unexpected rebound for Lucy

While getting ready to pregaming, Bree shares what she learned about Amanda and Oliver to Lucy and Pippa. She wonders if Oliver targeted her because she was weak, and she also admits that Oliver met Amanda at Marianne's Christmas party. They dream up ideas for how to mess with Oliver without landing on anything better than a pregnancy scare. Wrigley apologizes to Pippa, making her feel guilty.

Stephen's off campus and won't be joining his friends at the party. He tries to call his little sister Sadie, but she doesn't answer. While at the bar, he talks to the bartender Max (yes, the Max that Lucy was dating in 2015). Stephen's mom calls him and advises him to stop contacting his sister. She's not doing well in school and might have to move back home. He wants to come home, but his mom says no.

The ski-themed party obviously begins with a shot-ski. Alex joins the group, and as Molly keeps pushing Lucy about her breakup, he tells her that she can be honest about not wanting to talk about it. Evan approaches Lucy with the intention of apologizing about the breakup (seemingly?), but he makes her feel worse about Bree. Lucy and Alex have a very telling conversation that ends with him asking if she wants to have sex. (He claims he's joking.)

While everyone's off in the crowd, Lucy and Alex continue to stand together in the back. Bree catches them talking, but she supports Lucy using him as a rebound. Lucy can't believe what Bree's suggesting, but she starts to think about it. Pippa and Diana steal a moment to be cute together, and Wrigley forces her to play beer pong with them.

TELL ME LIES - Season 3 - Grace Van Patten as Lucy and Jackson White as Stephen | Disney/Ian Watson

Stephen breaks Lucy down in chilling confession video

Back at the bar, Stephen asks Max about Lucy, and their encounter turns tense. Max cuts Stephen off, and before he leaves the bar, he steals the tip another patron left on the counter. When Alex leaves the frat party, he tells Lucy "good luck." Bree pushes her to go after Alex. She leaves with him and goes back to his place. They immediately start hooking up.

Alex answers a text message while they're kissing, leading Lucy to ask if he's into her being with him. He tells her that he's not the guy to be with if she's looking for reassurance. Second guessing the encounter, Lucy decides to leave his apartment. The next day, Stephen resurfaces at Wrigley's, but Wrigley isn't falling for his sad boy moment of self pity.

While Lucy and Bree talk about the previous night, Bree unexpectedly receives multiple calls from Stephen. Lucy insists that she doesn't answer and marches to Stephen's room. Of course, he's resolved to tell Bree the truth about Lucy and Evan. It's really hard to watch Lucy beg and tell Stephen that she still loves him. He admits that he wants to hurt her and this is his only way.

She tries to blackmail him with Macy's accident, but there isn't actual evidence tying him to her death. As a bargaining chip, she asks him to tell everyone she wrote the letter, but he turns that down. Finally, she tells him that she lied about being sexually assaulted by Lydia's brother. He forces her to record her confession on tape and guides exactly what she says. Again, it's hard to watch and makes you wonder why she wouldn't risk having a difficult conversation with Bree instead.

Later, Bree catches up with Amanda and tells her how she really feels about her relationship with a married man. She texts the picture of her and Amanda to Oliver. Stephen tells Evan about his sister's tuition problem, and he takes care of it without question so they're even. The end of the episode reveals Diana's pregnant (!!!) while Lucy returns to Alex's place. She asks him to say awful things about her as they have sex, and we see Lucy's tearful confession video.

