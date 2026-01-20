Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 4 recap: Stephen learns another shocking secret

This post contains spoilers from Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 4 from this point forward.

The three-episode Tell Me Lies season 3 premiere sure packed a punch that included Lucy confessing one of her darkest secrets on tape and Diana learning that she's pregnant. Not giving us a moment to breathe, season 3 episode 4 begins with Diana making an appointment for an abortion, which she can't get until the next week. While hooking up with Evan, Molly lets it slip that Diana's pregnant and swears him not to share this news with Stephen.

Lucy's surprised when Alex calls her to meet up later than night. She's even more surprised when he ends the call without pleasantries. Right after getting good news about a photography exhibit, Bree gets pulled into Oliver's office. He asks why she sent him a photo of herself with a "random girl," but she confronts him about sleeping with Amanda. He doesn't deny it, and he rebuffs Bree's claim that she told the dean about his exploits. Oliver says all kinds of hurtful words about Bree.

Stephen's sister calls him to thank him for the tuition payment, and when he tries to use to call to repair their friendship, she cuts him short. He joins Evan and Wrigley, and Evan immediately tells Stephen about Diana's pregnancy and planned abortion without a missing a beat. Wrigley steps in to defend Diana and her business. As soon as Pippa joins them, Stephen tells her, too. He rushes to confront Diana and seemingly try to convince her to have the baby. She doesn't budge.

TELL ME LIES - “Fix Me Up, Girl” - BRANDEN COOK, JACKSON WHITE | Disney/Ian Watson

Lucy and Alex have another awkward encounter

While he waits in Pippa's room to pick her up, Wrigley spends time with Bree and talks about her upcoming photography exhibit. Pippa calls Diana, but she doesn't immediately open up about the pregnancy before inviting her over. Wrigley helps Bree choose photos for her portfolio and asks her to take a photo of him. She asks him if Evan ever complained about her being too insecure or needy. Oliver's words are messing with her head. He assures her and makes her feel better.

Pippa drops in before they can have a moment. She turns down Wrigley's invite to hang out and lies about having to work on an essay in the library. Before leaving the room, Wrigley gives Bree a hug that might be a bit too long for friends. Lucy meets Alex for drinks at a bar and she's again surprised that he's still interested in her after their last encounter. She explains how she feels like she's a bad person, and Alex pushes her to approach her ex at the bar to apologize to him.

Lucy walks up to Max and interrupts his date, offering him an apology for how she treated him. While she speaks him, Alex watches from afar. After the apology, Alex and Lucy leave the bar and have sex in his car. Pippa and Diana were quietly working on papers in the same room, but when Pippa's finished, she rips off the bandage and asks if she's pregnant. She's frustrated, but Diana asks Pippa to say at her place for the night. She's worried about Stephen showing up again.

TELL ME LIES - “Fix Me Up, Girl” - CATHERINE MISSAL | Disney/Ian Watson

Stephen discovers Wrigley and Bree's secret

The next morning, Lucy gets summoned to the dean's office to speak with Caitie about her case against Chris. She's hoping that Lucy will report him too in order for her to reopen her case. Lucy doesn't want to be part of the situation and leaves the office. Marianne follows her out to offer her support, but Lucy bites back at her about Oliver's behavior. Bree rushes to Lucy's side when she receives an invite to a Facebook group about Chris. Pippa helps her lie about what happened.

Lucy meets with Diana about the situation with Caitie and Chris. She only wanted to help Pippa, but she's become part of the story. Diana tells her to de-escalate the situation, prompting her to admit that she told Stephen and recorded her confession. Finally, someone's honest with Lucy that she's bad at making decisions. Diana tells her to do nothing. After realizing Evan was a good guy, she visits him at his place, which prompts a flash forward to their first dance at their wedding.

Stephen approaches Lucy and Pippa, but Pippa leaves Lucy to talk to him. He asks if it's weird to see him with Lydia after they slept together that morning. Lydia pulls him away, and Lucy notices that they fought. Bree sidles up to Stephen at the bar and hits him with a truth bomb about mistakes. Across the dancefloor, Wrigley and Bree make longing glances at each other... and Stephen notices. He sneaks a peek at Wrigley's phone and sees lots of calls to Bree.

Watch Tell Me Lies on Hulu.