Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 5 recap: Wrigley and Bree get closer after the big reveal

Now that we're officially at the halfway point of Tell Me Lies season 3, things are really starting to heat up as we barrel toward the finale. In last week's episodes, the 2015 storyline revealed that Stephen has learned Bree and Wrigley's dirty little secret. But what will he do with it? That's one of the many questions we need answered going into the second half of season 3.

Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 5 begins with Stephen receiving a large envelope from Yale Law School welcoming him to the program. He tries to call Sadie with the good news, but his sister's still shutting him out. His next call is to Wrigley, but he's not as immediately excited to celebrate. In the library, he sits near a girl and starts to flirt with her. Clearly, he's getting his Yale celebration one way or another.

While waiting at the abortion clinic, Diana gets news from her father that she has received a large envelope to Yale Law School. What are the odds? Meanwhile, Bree begins her day at Evan's place, and they agree to keep their newly rekindled relationship a secret from their friends. That goal is short-lived when Stephen arrives at the door and catches them.

Stephen gets into Yale and makes it everyone's problem

Lucy catches up with Alex, and his weirdly thoughtful demeanor catches her off guard. He heard that she was sexually assaulted by Chris, but she tries to diffuse the situation and insists that she's okay. Alex worries that their rough sexual relationship could be negatively impacting her. Lucy doesn't want him to think that he's "damaging her."

Stephen celebrates his good news at the bar with Evan and Wrigley, and he's desperate to keep the party going. Wrigley snaps at him about going to his dorm, the place where Drew died, and yells that it's weird he still lives there. The next day, Pippa checks in on how Diana's feeling after her procedure and shares her exciting Yale news. Pippa then joins Wrigley and Bree, who asks Pippa about Lucy. She's worried about Lucy not feeling comfortable opening up to her about Chris.

Bree and Wrigley both aren't attending the pool party, but Pippa still plans to attend with Lucy. Pippa arranges for Wrigley to drive Bree into town... awkward, especially knowing what we know now. During the pool party, Stephen flirts with Tegan, the girl he met in the library. He successfully flirts his way into playing chicken with Tegan, her friend, and Evan.

In the car, Bree reveals to Wrigley that she's actually traveling to New Jersey to see her mom for the first time in years. He offers to drive her the whole way rather than dropping her at the bus station, and she agrees to take the three-hour drive with him. While playing chicken, Molly confronts Evan, but he doesn't care about how mad she is at him.

Bree reunites with her mother and makes future plans

While lounging on rafts in the pool, Pippa tells Lucy that Caitie found a bucket of urine outside room, exactly like Lucy did (except Lucy didn't tell anyone). Pippa also thanks her for not bringing her into the whole situation, and Lucy lies that no one has bothered her about it. Chris confronts Lucy in the pool, nearly making a scene when Lucy raises her voice at him.

Pippa and Diana make out in the bathroom, but they're interrupted when Molly comes in looking for Diana. Molly complains to her about her interaction with Evan, but Diana doesn't have any sympathy. Wrigley and Bree arrive at her mom's house, and he tells her to call her when she's needs to be picked up. Mary's boyfriend Trevor answers the door, but Mary's out. He recognizes her name and calls her.

Wrigley and Bree meet Bree's mom at a brunch spot where she was eating with friends. While Wrigley waits outside, Bree talks with her mom, who was expecting an angry confrontation. They share mimosas and talk about their relationships. She turns the conversation and asks Mary what she was like as a child. Bree learns that her mom only had custody for her for one month after her grandma died.

The revelations are surprising to Bree that her grandmother kicked Mary out of the house when she got pregnant and didn't allow her to see Bree that often. When their conversation ends, Wrigley and Bree drive Mary home, and Wrigley tells her mom about Bree's photography exhibit. Bree invites her mom and asks to take her photo. Bree brings up summer to Mary, who also extends an invitation to join her and Trevor on the shore. We'll see if any of these plans actually happen.

Lucy isn't finding what she's looking for in Alex

When Lucy sees the bucket still in her shower, she goes to Alex's for another rough sexual encounter. He slows her down and changes the pace. He seems to be catching feelings for her and taking more care of her, which doesn't appear to be watch she's looking for. While at Diana's, Pippa receives a call from Chris and blocks his number.

On the drive back to school, Bree admits to Wrigley that she never learned how to swim. They stop at a pool and he teaches her the basics of swimming. Before long, they're holding each other and almost kiss. The next day, Stephen tells Diana he got into Yale, and she tells him the same. But she also tells him she will go to any other law school besides the one he's going to. In order to get over the awkwardness with Wrigley, Bree admits she's back with Evan.

Back in his room, Stephen looks at intimate photos of Diana on his computer and appears to be inclined to send them to someone. Obviously, he wants to hurt her future. And in her room, Lucy listens to an old angry message of Stephen yelling disparaging words at her while touching herself. Maybe she's not as "good" as she's been telling people she is.

