Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 7 recap: Does Lucy stop Stephen from releasing the tape?

This post contains spoilers from Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 7 from this point forward.

We're officially one episode away from the Tell Me Lies season 3 finale, and after the messy (and very drunk) Valentine's Day massacre in last week's episode, the heat is turned all the way up in the penultimate episode. Starting right where we left off, Wrigley and Bree sit outside Oliver and Marianne's house after their kiss and wonder what to do next. They're torn between kissing again and not wanting to hurt Pippa and Evan.

Regardless, they both want to break up with their significant others because their feelings for each other our too real. Let's see what actually happens, though. Before they leave, they kiss again. When Bree returns to her dorm, she runs in Lucy in the hallway and gives a sly cover up, but entering her room and seeing Pippa makes her feel immediate guilt. On campus, Evan visits Oliver and — record scratch, freeze frame — asks him for advice with Bree? Sure, why not!

Lucy runs into Tegan, who apologizes if she made the night before awkward (that's generous). In the spirit of honesty, Lucy tries to warn Tegan about Stephen. She seems receptive to Lucy's warning, even if she's a little taken aback. Next up, she leaves a message for Evan to talk about something. He makes a face when he sees the notification and apologizes to Bree before her photography exhibit. He offers to pick up Bree's mom from the train station. The breakup still seems to be on, though!

TELL ME LIES - “As I Climb Onto Your Back, I Will Promise Not to Sting” - SONIA MENA | Disney/Danielle Blancher

Wrigley breaks up with Pippa, and Diana reveals big news

Back at home, Evan's surprised when Lucy shows up at his door and warns him that Stephen will tell Bree about their affair. She comes up with a plan to deny it to Bree since it would be their word against Stephen's, and Bree hates Stephen. What's one more lie to save Bree's feelings? He agrees to Lucy's plan, which definitely will not be going how she wants if history's any indication.

Wrigley drops by Pippa's dorm room for the big conversation. They agree that they're best friends, but Wrigley admits that he's not in love with her. She's not forthright with how she feels, but she's still heartbroken and mad at him for breaking up with her. He confesses that he felt she hasn't been interested in him for a while and stayed with him out of pity. (He's not wrong, right?)

For whatever reason, Lucy's next visit is to Stephen. You'd think it's for damage control, but she's confronting him about Tegan and speaking openly about the state of their... mess? It's unclear at first if she has an angle, but she might be trying to get back together with him instead of telling Bree the truth or living in fear of Stephen releasing the tape. After they kiss, Lucy further plants seeds.

Evan picks up Mary and asks her if she wants to get a drink before the exhibition, which obviously won't end well. Pippa finally drops by Diana's after a bit of no contact to admit that Wrigley broke up with her, and Diana reveals that she's going to Stanford, which means she's moving to the West Coast. It's just not Pippa's day, and with Bree's exhibition beginning, the drama's sure to continue.

TELL ME LIES - “As I Climb Onto Your Back, I Will Promise Not to Sting” - GRACE VAN PATTEN | Disney/Danielle Blancher

Lucy's pleading with Stephen over the tape continues

Wrigley informs Bree that he and Pippa broke up, and she's concerned about how Pippa's taking it. When Evan arrives with Mary, Bree can tell that her mother has been drinking. Evan lies and says that she was tipsy when he picked her up, which is not the truth. Stephen makes a surprise appearance at the exhibition, and Wrigley senses the weirdness between him and Lucy. She insists it's nothing.

Mary sees the photo Bree took of her at the exhibition. Instead of being proud, she says she wishes Bree would have asked first before including the photo and walks away in search of wine. Pippa admits to Diana that she doesn't want to be around Lucy, but she tells Pippa to go easy on her with all of the Stephen things. Of course, Pippa doesn't respond well and judges Diana for even dating him.

Diana doesn't appreciate that Pippa wants her to make decisions based around her and ends their secret relationship. That's two breakups for Pippa in one day. Now with a glass of wine, Mary continues to complain about her appearance in Bree's photo. When Bree pulls her mom away from Marianne, she's insulted and meeting Lucy doesn't make the situation better.

While Bree gets Mary a glass of water, she confronts Bree about why she looks sad. Evan feels guilty, but Stephen keeps him from intervening. Pippa calls Wrigley in distress, and he feels bad before leaving without saying goodbye. Bree takes a photo with her class, and Lucy chases after an angry Mary and convinces her to stay. Lucy then begs Stephen for the tape, but he's one step ahead.

Once Mary leaves, Evan continues to lie to Bree that she was drunk when he picked her up. Is he really that threatened by Bree reconnecting with her mother that he would do this? Apparently so, but it backfires because Bree pushes him away to be alone. When Wrigley gets to Pippa, she cries that she's losing everything and kisses him. He tries to set boundaries but sleeps with her anyway.

TELL ME LIES - “As I Climb Onto Your Back, I Will Promise Not to Sting” - CATHERINE MISSAL | Disney/Ian Watson

Bree finds out about Lucy and Evan

Lucy arrives at Stephen's place in tears demanding to watch the tape. He plays it for her, and she begs him to just release it. She wants the horror of waiting for him to make his move to be over. While watching her sob, he removes the flash drive from his laptop and hands it to her. He promises he didn't make a copy, and it's up to her to trust his word. (We shouldn't trust his word.)

After cautiously leaving Stephen's like she's holding a hand grenade, she wakes up the next morning and checks her voicemail. She was accepted into the study abroad program. It's the first thing that makes her genuinely smile in quite a while. Bree wakes with a call from Wrigley just as Pippa returns to their room. Before they can talk, Lucy drops in and worries them when she starts crying.

She expresses that she feels relieved and explains the situation about Stephen and the tape. She also mentions that it's in her room and she plans to destroy it (why that wasn't the first thing she did is bananas). Bree's surprised when Pippa casually admits she had sex with Wrigley. She leaves the room to cry, and Pippa still won't talk to or even look at Lucy.

Lucy stops Tegan to give her the same warning about Stephen, which she doesn't remember. After keeping the "I love you" text message unanswered, Bree drops by Evan's apartment to clear the air between them. She's resolved to make their relationship work, now that she thinks Wrigley went back on what he told her. While Evan showers, Bree clicks through photos on Facebook and sees one of Evan and Lucy in close quarters in the background. Something clicks and she grabs his phone. Uh oh!

Watch the Tell Me Lies season 3 finale on Tuesday, Feb. 17 on Hulu.