Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 6 recap: Valentine's Day paranoia and a long-awaited kiss

This post contains spoilers from Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 6 from this point forward.

The closer we get to the Tell Me Lies season 3 finale, the crazier the events are getting at Baird College. In last week's episode, Bree and Wrigley continued to get closer after we learned that they're still hooking up as of her wedding to Evan in 2015, while Stephen also looked to get payback on Diana with intimate photos of her. Oh, and Lucy's still battling her self worth.

Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 6 begins with Wrigley and Pippa waking up together on Valentine's Day, but it's not a very romantic as Pippa quickly gets dressed and leaves. He longingly looks at a photo of Bree. Naturally, Pippa's next stop is Diana's for an actually romantic moment. Diana receives an urgent phone call from her mother asking about photos her father was anonymously emailed. Of course, it's the photos that Stephen took and sent. She's not receptive to Pippa's advice.

Lucy and Bree prepare for the anti-Valentine's Day party with a goth theme, and Bree wonders if Lucy doesn't like Evan. Well, about that... Lucy successfully avoids the question while drawing a teardrop on Pippa's face. Bree learns that her mother will actually be attending her exhibit. We'll see if she follows through, but Bree still excitedly tells her friends and Evan the good news.

While at the party, the gang anticipates Stephen's arrival with his freshman date, and Bree informs Lucy that she invited Alex much to her frustration. When Alex arrives, he immediately asks about Stephen. Lucy worries that he'll incite some drama, but he wants to be friends with her, and that's unfamiliar territory for her. Meanwhile, Chris confronts Pippa about Lucy saying that he assaulted Pippa, which creates a new problem between Lucy and Pippa.

TELL ME LIES - “I Don’t Cry When I’m Sad Anymore” - SONIA MENA | Disney/Ian Watson

A game of Paranoia takes an ugly turn

During the party, Stephen calls across the party for Lucy while she's hanging out with Alex. He tells her that she doesn't have to do what Stephen says, but she knows she has no choice. Stephen introduces Lucy to Tegan, and Stephen meets Alex. It's as awkward as it sounds on paper. The conversation ends quickly, but Alex picks up on Lucy's fear around Stephen.

Bree catches up with Amanda and apologizes for snapping at her. She learns that Amanda's going to Mexico for her 18th birthday, which makes her realize that Oliver was having an affair with a minor. When Evan assumes Bree will spend the summer with him in the city, she finally admits that she reunited with her mom and might be spending the summer with her. Evan doesn't understand and seems hung up on Bree not telling him about reconnecting with her mom.

Stephen's new girlfriend suggests playing a drinking game called Paranoia, which is basically a complicated trivia game about everyone in the group that's meant to cause problems. If they want to know the question their name is the answer to, they have to take a shot. Tegan asks Lucy a question and she answers with Evan. The question? Most likely to live off their parents forever. Stephen gets "most likely to end up in prison," which he clearly doesn't appreciate.

Evan calls Lucy "most likely to secretly hate themselves," and while true based on what he know, it's pretty harsh. Stephen asks Pippa who's most likely to cheat and she breaks the rules by insisting it's him. When Pippa pulls the next question, Bree responds with Wrigley, but Pippa tells him not to drink. He does anyway and finds out the question was most likely to kill themselves. The mood has changed. Bree catches up with Wrigley before he leaves to apologize.

She shares personal details about what she's going through with him, and he bites back that she should be telling her boyfriend instead of him. Pippa and Lucy finally have the conversation they've needed to have, but Pippa isn't hearing her apologies. Bree's disappointed that Alex left Lucy alone at the party, and Lucy realizes that Bree told him about the situation with Chris. On her way out to get air, she runs into Alex returning to the party, but they decide to leave.

TELL ME LIES - “I Don’t Cry When I’m Sad Anymore” - SPENCER HOUSE | Disney/Ian Watson

Lucy hits rock bottom, Bree and Wrigley finally kiss

Alex doesn't understand why Lucy's so hard on herself and she's confused why he doesn't want to go back to his place to have sex. They stop at a bar to have another drink, and Lucy ends up flirting with Max. Meanwhile, Bree and Evan walk him with Wrigley trailing behind them, and Evan continues to pepper her with questions about her mom. He's making the whole situation about himself. Evan basically breaks up with Bree and asks Wrigley to walk her home.

Lucy's being self-destructive at the bar, and Alex finally brings her back to his place to sober up. Alex pushes her to open up about being scared of Stephen, and she responds by breaking down in tears, agreeing with him that she's not okay. She believes that Alex likes her the way she is, sad and destructive, which leads to them kissing and having sex. Wrigley assures Bree that Evan's in the wrong, and once again, he's frustrated that she's confiding in him. But he's also mad at everyone.

Bree rushes to Oliver's house in the middle of the night to confront him. She's met with Marianne and doesn't believe her when she says he's not home. Turns out, Marianne was telling the truth. Bree confronts Marianne about Oliver sleeping with Amanda even though she's 17. Marianne brings Bree to grasp Bree's age isn't okay either and holds her when she cries.

When Lucy leaves Alex's and walks home, she realizes they she didn't actually walk home. She walked to Stephen's place. Diana finds her in the lobby of the building and brings her into her room. Lucy doesn't understand how she ended up at Stephen's and explains that she's too consumed by fear to feel calm and in the moment. Diana confesses how Stephen retaliated against her with nudes, but Lucy wants to find her way out without waiting for Stephen to pull the trigger.

Bree wakes up at Marianne's house and calls Wrigley to pick her up. She admits to him that she didn't know who else to call because he makes things better. He seems to agree because he insist that she doesn't need to apologize, and oh! Because they kiss! Honestly, it's about time.

Tell Me Lies releases new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.