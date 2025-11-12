Tell Me Lies season 3 release date announced (and it’s sooner than you think!)

Tell Me Lies, based on the bestselling novel by Carola Lovering, has teased fans about how the story might end since season 1. Viewers knew that the main characters, Lucy and Stephen would meet again at a wedding set sometime in the near future— but they aren’t getting married to each other. It’s safe to say that there probably aren’t any fans rooting for a Lucy and Stephen reunion as a couple, but maybe there will be room for forgiveness and honesty from Stephen?

If you’ve followed the show, you know that Lucy and Stephen are a terrible match, largely due to Stephen’s manipulative and delusional behavior. Lucy is blinded by love for most of the first season, and she really holds onto hope that she’ll be the one to turn Stephen from his lying and cheating ways. Unfortunately, the only person Stephen seems to really care about is himself. Lucy finally cuts off the relationship in season 2 to begin her own journey to healing, just as producers turn our attention to Bree, Lucy’s best friend, and Evan, who seem to have a shot at real love!

TELL ME LIES - “I’m Not Drowning Fast Enough” - Lucy and Bree attend a professor's Christmas party. Lucy makes a rash decision that affects Pippa. (Disney/Josh Stringer) JACKSON WHITE, GRACE VAN PATTEN

As Bree goes through the ups and downs of her relationship with Evan, Lucy struggles more with trying to figure out what she’s doing with her life as a college student, only to be reeled back into a relationship with Stephen. After learning some disturbing news about Stephen, Lucy tries to use his secret as blackmail to keep him out of her life, but Stephen still thinks he’s untouchable. By the end of season 2, Stephen learns that Lucy has a secret of her own that he can hold over her head to ruin her life and friendships.

With the few flash forwards in the season, we know that the wedding alluded to in season 1 is for Bree and Evan, and Lucy hardly seems to have moved on, though she and Stephen are no longer together. When Lucy repeatedly turns down Stephen’s advances to rekindle the relationship, he moves forward with the next phase of his manipulation. Lucy’s secret comes out in the season 2 finale—Bree learns that her best friend and the man she is about to marry had a fling that they hid from her.

TELL ME LIES - “Don’t Struggle Like That, Or I Will Only Love You More” - End of semester Christmas celebrations change everything for everyone – again. (Disney/Josh Stringer) TOM ELLIS, CATHERINE MISSAL

When will Tell Me Lies season 3 premiere?

The Instagram account for Tell Me Lies recently posted a release date announcement: fans can tune in for more drama on January 13, 2026. One thing is for sure-- the pot is going to boil over in season 3! There are so many other lies that haven’t been exposed yet, and though a wedding is such an awful occasion for them to all come out, it would definitely fit the MO of the show.

In a post by Screen Rant from August of 2025, we learned that season 3 will likely be the last season, as we near the end of the storyline as written by Lovering. I don’t see this prediction changing, as it’d be difficult to stretch the plot further, or even do a spinoff with different characters, seeing as that viewers are let in on all the secrets. There wouldn’t be much left to surprise us with, but it would be cool to see Lucy find a healthy relationship as an adult, and to finally see Stephen get the psychological help he needs.

As for season 3, personally, I am rooting for Bree and Evan to get married, though I would understand if Bree cut off her friendship with Lucy over the lies. Diana and Pippa also seem to have a healthy relationship, but there’s lots of hidden trauma they still need to unpack involving Lucy and Stephen.

Ironically, the production of Tell Me Lies produced a solid real-life relationship between lead actors Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. According to the Teen Vogue timeline, the two are still in a healthy relationship together, which began in 2022, ignited by their filming the show together. That might be the only silver lining of the entire plot!

Watch the season 3 premiere of Tell Me Lies on Hulu on January 13th, 2026.