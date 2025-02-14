Thankfully, The White Lotus season 4 probably won’t be the final season

As HBO gears up to unleash the beast that is The White Lotus back onto our watch lists and once again take over the cultural conversation with the hit series, we're already hearing word about the future of the anthology dramedy. Before season 3 could even premiere, HBO announced an early renewal for season 4, but there's now talk of additional seasons beyond that one.

Deadline caught up with HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi, who spilled the beans on the cable network's future plans for the Emmy Award-winning fan-favorite. While she didn't reveal any official plans, she did manage to quell any concerns that creator Mike White had designs on walking away from the show after season 4. Here's what she told Deadline:

"I imagine he is going to go beyond four. He hasn’t confirmed it, but I think he has more to say than just one more season."

The concept of The White Lotus running beyond season 4 came up when Orsi addressed Deadline's inquiry about White's previous thoughts about formulating an "all-star" season of the series, which would bring back some of the best characters from previous seasons for a jam-packed mega season that pulls out all the stops. Orsi said all-stars isn't on the docket for season 4, but it's "still on the horizon."

Obviously, that suggests that there are no current plans to slow down the momentum on The White Lotus in the near future, as long as White still has things to say in his extremely wild, crazy, and very White Lotus kind of way. Also, there's no shortage of talented stars from across the generations to join the cast and travel to a new location to explore the excesses of privilege and all the baggage it brings — even to paradise.

Natasha Rothwell in The White Lotus season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

Speaking of paradise, in addition to getting the scoop on potential followup seasons to seasons 3 and 4, Deadline also spoke with Orsi about where season 4 could be headed next. The series began in Hawaii, took a trip to Italy in season 2, and now explores Thailand in season 3. Whlie there had supposedly been rumors about season 4 potentially going to either Africa or Latin America, Orsi disclosed that a country hasn't been chosen, but it would likely be in Europe.

“We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon. I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

Each season of the series has taken place on a unique continent, and if season 4 does in fact return to Europe, that would mark the first time The White Lotus traveled to the same continent twice. (After all, it's impossible that the series could actually hit all seven.) As the HBO boss says, we'll have to wait until official word arrives after the team goes on a location scout to lock down the actual season 4 setting.

As a fan since the first season, I think it would be so cool for the eventual final season (which won't be season 4) to return to where it all began in Hawaii for a full-circle moment to bring it home. Maybe that season could be the "all-star" season that wraps up the series and puts a bow on top of Mike White's mission statement for the anthology satire. Luckily, we don't quite have to worry about the ending yet.

