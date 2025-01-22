Award-winning HBO show lands early season 4 renewal

We're only a few weeks away from the premiere of a new season of The White Lotus, but HBO is already making moves to keep the original series from Mike White going.

According to a report from Variety, HBO officially renewed The White Lotus for season 4 ahead of the season 3 premiere on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The White Lotus season 4 will film in 2026

We don't know many details about season 4 yet. The Variety report only had a few details about the fourth season. Basically, Variety reported that White has already pitched the premise for season 4 to HBO executive Casey Bloys. It was also revealed that production on season 4 will begin sometime in 2026, which is kind of a bummer. No cast details were shared. Strangely, the press release via HBO had even fewer details about season 4.

To sum it up, we don't know where the season will be filmed and set, who will be in it, or when it will be released. If I had to bet, though, I'd guess we are looking at a 2027 premiere for The White Lotus season 4 on HBO and Max.

So, it appears that The White Lotus season 4, at least publicly, is in its infancy, but I think we all know what to expect at this point having seen two seasons of The White Lotus so far with the third season on the way very soon. Of course, we're going to see a group of, likely, wealthy folk traveling to an expensive resort in a stunning, luxurious locale and making fools of themselves in the process. We will also -- and this is a big spoiler, probably -- see the resort workers trying their best to satisfy guests who will simply never be satisfied. Maybe, I'll be wrong, but I feel like we all have a pretty good understanding of what's going on here, and I love it.

Oh, and we're definitely going to get an incredible cast. That's a given with White's shows and movies, including the first three seasons of The White Lotus.

The White Lotus has been one of my favorite shows since it premiered on HBO and Max on July 11, 2021. The second season aired on HBO in the summer of 2022, so it's been a long time since fans have seen a new season. Of course, that all ends on Sunday, Feb. 16, when The White Lotus season 3 takes fans on a trip to Thailand for this part of the story.

So far, only one returning cast member, Natasha Rothwell, has been confirmed for season 3. Rothwell plays Belinda, who appeared in season 1 in many scenes opposite the fan-favorite Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge.

According to the HBO press release, The White Lotus season 3 main cast includes: Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood.

We'll be covering The White Lotus season 3 on Show Snob! Check back closer to the season for the official cast guide, release schedule, episode recaps, and more. And, stay tuned for more news about the future of The White Lotus. I have a hard time believing this show isn't going to run for, like, 10 seasons.