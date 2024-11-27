The 13 most wholesome Thanksgiving TV episodes to stream
By Sandy C.
Do you need a Thanksgiving-themed episode to add to your watch list this holiday? We’ve got seven wholesome, funny, and memorable Thanksgiving episodes for you.
No Thanksgiving holiday is complete without binge watching some of the best Thanksgiving-themed episodes. This is true whether you are searching for Thanksgiving episodes to stream over the long weekend or you need shows to play in the background as the family gathers around the table. But be warned, these episodes are so fun and wholesome, they won’t be “background TV” for long. Your friends and family won’t be able to help but watch and laugh along to them.
Are you ready to add turkey fun and TV sweetness to your holiday? Here’s a quick list, followed by our top three pick!
- The Office season 7, episode 9, titled “WUPHF.com”
- Gossip Girl season 1, episode 9, titled “Blair Waldorf Must Pie!”
- New Girl season 2, episode 8, titled “Parents”
- Fresh Off the Boat season 2, episode 8, titled “Huangsgiving”
- Everybody Loves Raymond season 3, episode 10, titled “No Fat”
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 1, episode 10, titled “Thanksgiving”
- Modern Family season 6, episode 8, titled “Three Turkeys”
- This Is Us season 1, episode 8, titled “Pilgrim Rick”
- Gilmore Girls season 3, episode 9, titled “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving”
- Cheers season 5, episode 9, titled “Thanksgiving Orphans”
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air season 1, episode 12, titled “Talking Turkey”
- Friends season 3, episode 9, titled “The One With the Football”
- George Lopez season 2, episode 9, titled “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Honey”
New Girl Thanksgiving episode “Parents”
The sitcom New Girl has several great Thanksgiving episodes, picking one to highlight was not easy. I decided to go with season 2, episode 8 “Parents,” because it’s the first themed episode in the comedy. “Parents” is New Girl with a splash of The Parent Trap. Everyone loves a little drama, but not personal drama! We’re talking about fun, comedy-drama, and New Girl’s “Parents” has just that! Another New Girl Thanksgiving favorite is season 6, episode 7, titled “Last Thanksgiving.” Stream this and all other New Girl episodes on Hulu.
All of Friends Thanksgiving episodes
At the top of my Thanksgiving watch list are always Friends episodes – they don’t make them like they used to! Just like with New Girl, it was no easy task picking one episode to highlight here, but Friends season 3, episode 9, titled “The One With the Football,” is a personal favorite. But I also love “The One With Rachel’s Other Sister” (season 9, episode 8), and “The One With the Rumor” always makes me laugh. You can stream all of these episodes on Max.
The Office Thanksgiving episode “WUPHF.com”
When I think about Thanksgiving (or any holiday episodes for that matter) The Office is the first show that comes to mind. Now, the show’s holiday episodes may feature some crude humor and are mainly comedy over wholesome feels, but that’s just how all of The Office is! It’s one of the many reasons we love it as it is the perfect escape. If you only have time for one holiday-themed episode (there are so many), watch “WUPHF.com” on Thanksgiving. Then, be sure to stream “Dwight Christmas” (season 9, episode 9) when Christmas week rolls around.