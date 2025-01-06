The 2025 Golden Globe winners who took home an award this year

Wow! The first big award show of the year has come and gone just like that. On Jan. 5, the 82nd Golden Globe Awards aired live on CBS, and this year’s ceremony was definitely one for the books. Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser took over hosting duties from last year's Jo Koy, and she had the audience laughing nonstop.

Actors, directors, writers, producers, and others who had been nominated in various categories arrived at the award ceremony dressed to impress, eager to see if they would take home any wins. Now that the glamorous occasion has concluded and all of the 2025 Golden Globe winners have been announced, we thought we would round up the full list of the amazing individuals and projects that claimed an award this year. Check out our list below!

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys and September 5 Winner: The Brutalist

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Anora, Challengers, A Real Pain, Emilia Pérez, The Substance and Wicked Winner: Emilia Pérez

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Inside Out 2, Flow, Memoir of a Snail, Moana 2, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and The Wild Robot Winner: Flow

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light, The Girl with the Needle, I'm Still Here, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Vermiglio and Emilia Pérez Winner: Emilia Pérez

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Pamela Anderson as Shelly in The Last Showgirl, Fernanda Torres as Eunice Paiva in I’m Still Here, Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in Maria, Nicole Kidman as Romy Mathis in Babygirl, Tilda Swinton as Martha Hunt in The Room Next Door and Kate Winslet as Lee Miller in Lee Winner: Fernanda Torres in I’m Still Here

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Adrien Brody as László Tóth in The Brutalist, Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Daniel Craig as William Lee in Queer, Colman Domingo as John "Divine G." Whitfield in Sing, Ralph Fiennes as Thomas Cardinal Lawrence in Conclave and Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in The Apprentice Winner: Adrien Brody in The Brutalist

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Demi Moore as Elisbeth Sparkle in The Substance, Amy Adams as Mother in Nightbitch, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp in Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez/Juan "Manitas" Del Monte in Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison as Anora "Ani" Mikheeva in Anora and Zendaya as Tashi Duncan in Challengers Winner: Demi Moore in The Substance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

: Sebastian Stan as Edward Lemuel/Guy Moratz in A Different Man, Hugh Grant as Mr. Reed in Heretic, Jesse Eisenberg as David Kaplan in A Real Pain, Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels in Saturday Night, Jesse Plemons as Robert, Daniel, and Andrew in Kinds of Kidness and Glen Powell as Gary Johnson in Hit Man Winner: Sebastian Stan in A Different Man

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Selena Gomez as Jessi Del Monte in Emilia Pérez, Ariana Grande as Galinda Upland in Wicked, Zoe Saldana as Rita Mora Castro in Emilia Pérez, Felicity Jones as Erzsébet Tóth in The Brutalist, Margaret Qualley as Sue in The Substance and Isabella Rossellini as Sister Agnes in Conclave Winner: Zoe Saldana in Emilia Pérez

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Yura Borisov as Igor in Anora, Edward Norton as Pete Seeger in A Complete Unknown, Guy Pearce as Harrison Lee Van Buren in The Brutalist, Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn in The Apprentice, Kieran Culkin as Benji Kaplan in A Real Pain and Denzel Washington as Macrinus in Gladiator II Winner: Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain

Best Television Series, Drama

The Day of the Jackal, The Diplomat, Shōgun, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Slow Horses and Squid Game Winner: Shōgun

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Kathy Bates as Madeline Kingston/"Matty" Matlock in Matlock, Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko in Shōgun, Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, Maya Erskine as Jane Smith/Alana in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Keira Knightley as Helen Webb in Black Doves and Keri Russell as Katherine "Kate" Wyler in The Diplomat Winner: Anna Sawai in Shōgun

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich in Presumed Innocent, Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga in Shōgun, Donald Glover as John Smith/Michael in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses, Eddie Redmayne as "The Jackal" in The Day of the Jackal and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in Landman Winner: Hiroyuki Sanada in Shōgun

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary, Hacks, The Bear, The Gentlemen, Nobody Wants This and Only Murders in the Building Winner: Hacks

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebri as Sydney Adamu in The Bear, Jean Smart as Deborah Vance in Hacks, Kristen Bell as Joanne in Nobody Wants This, Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building and Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along Winner: Jean Smart in Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody as Noah Roklov in Nobody Wants This, Ted Danson as Charles in A Man on the Inside, Jeremy Allen White as Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in The Bear, Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage in Only Murders in the Building, Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird in Shrinking and Martin Short as Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building Winner: Jeremy Allen White in The Bear

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

DISCLAIMER, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Baby Reindeer, The Penguin, Ripley and True Detective: Night Country Winner: Baby Reindeer

Here's a list of other categories and the winners: