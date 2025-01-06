The 2025 Golden Globe winners who took home an award this year

Wow! The first big award show of the year has come and gone just like that. On Jan. 5, the 82nd Golden Globe Awards aired live on CBS, and this year’s ceremony was definitely one for the books. Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser took over hosting duties from last year's Jo Koy, and she had the audience laughing nonstop.
Actors, directors, writers, producers, and others who had been nominated in various categories arrived at the award ceremony dressed to impress, eager to see if they would take home any wins. Now that the glamorous occasion has concluded and all of the 2025 Golden Globe winners have been announced, we thought we would round up the full list of the amazing individuals and projects that claimed an award this year. Check out our list below!
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- Nominees: The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys and September 5
- Winner: The Brutalist
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Nominees: Anora, Challengers, A Real Pain, Emilia Pérez, The Substance and Wicked
- Winner: Emilia Pérez
Best Motion Picture, Animated
- Nominees: Inside Out 2, Flow, Memoir of a Snail, Moana 2, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and The Wild Robot
- Winner: Flow
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
- Nominees: All We Imagine as Light, The Girl with the Needle, I'm Still Here, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Vermiglio and Emilia Pérez
- Winner: Emilia Pérez
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Nominees: Pamela Anderson as Shelly in The Last Showgirl, Fernanda Torres as Eunice Paiva in I’m Still Here, Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in Maria, Nicole Kidman as Romy Mathis in Babygirl, Tilda Swinton as Martha Hunt in The Room Next Door and Kate Winslet as Lee Miller in Lee
- Winner: Fernanda Torres in I’m Still Here
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Nominees: Adrien Brody as László Tóth in The Brutalist, Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Daniel Craig as William Lee in Queer, Colman Domingo as John "Divine G." Whitfield in Sing, Ralph Fiennes as Thomas Cardinal Lawrence in Conclave and Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in The Apprentice
- Winner: Adrien Brody in The Brutalist
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Nominees: Demi Moore as Elisbeth Sparkle in The Substance, Amy Adams as Mother in Nightbitch, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp in Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez/Juan "Manitas" Del Monte in Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison as Anora "Ani" Mikheeva in Anora and Zendaya as Tashi Duncan in Challengers
- Winner: Demi Moore in The Substance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Nominees: Sebastian Stan as Edward Lemuel/Guy Moratz in A Different Man, Hugh Grant as Mr. Reed in Heretic, Jesse Eisenberg as David Kaplan in A Real Pain, Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels in Saturday Night, Jesse Plemons as Robert, Daniel, and Andrew in Kinds of Kidness and Glen Powell as Gary Johnson in Hit Man
- Winner: Sebastian Stan in A Different Man
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Nominees: Selena Gomez as Jessi Del Monte in Emilia Pérez, Ariana Grande as Galinda Upland in Wicked, Zoe Saldana as Rita Mora Castro in Emilia Pérez, Felicity Jones as Erzsébet Tóth in The Brutalist, Margaret Qualley as Sue in The Substance and Isabella Rossellini as Sister Agnes in Conclave
- Winner: Zoe Saldana in Emilia Pérez
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Nominees: Yura Borisov as Igor in Anora, Edward Norton as Pete Seeger in A Complete Unknown, Guy Pearce as Harrison Lee Van Buren in The Brutalist, Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn in The Apprentice, Kieran Culkin as Benji Kaplan in A Real Pain and Denzel Washington as Macrinus in Gladiator II
- Winner: Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain
Best Television Series, Drama
- Nominees: The Day of the Jackal, The Diplomat, Shōgun, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Slow Horses and Squid Game
- Winner: Shōgun
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
- Nominees: Kathy Bates as Madeline Kingston/"Matty" Matlock in Matlock, Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko in Shōgun, Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, Maya Erskine as Jane Smith/Alana in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Keira Knightley as Helen Webb in Black Doves and Keri Russell as Katherine "Kate" Wyler in The Diplomat
- Winner: Anna Sawai in Shōgun
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
- Nominees: Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich in Presumed Innocent, Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga in Shōgun, Donald Glover as John Smith/Michael in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses, Eddie Redmayne as "The Jackal" in The Day of the Jackal and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in Landman
- Winner: Hiroyuki Sanada in Shōgun
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- Nominees: Abbott Elementary, Hacks, The Bear, The Gentlemen, Nobody Wants This and Only Murders in the Building
- Winner: Hacks
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- Nominees: Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebri as Sydney Adamu in The Bear, Jean Smart as Deborah Vance in Hacks, Kristen Bell as Joanne in Nobody Wants This, Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building and Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along
- Winner: Jean Smart in Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- Nominees: Adam Brody as Noah Roklov in Nobody Wants This, Ted Danson as Charles in A Man on the Inside, Jeremy Allen White as Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in The Bear, Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage in Only Murders in the Building, Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird in Shrinking and Martin Short as Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building
- Winner: Jeremy Allen White in The Bear
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
- Nominees: DISCLAIMER, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Baby Reindeer, The Penguin, Ripley and True Detective: Night Country
- Winner: Baby Reindeer
Here's a list of other categories and the winners:
- Best Director: Brady Corbet for The Brutalist
- Best Screenplay: Peter Straughan for Conclave
- Best Original Score: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Challengers
- Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Wicked
- Best Original Song: "El Mal" from Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Jodie Foster as Chief Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobb aka The Penguin in The Penguin
- Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Jessica Gunning as Martha Scott in Baby Reindeer
- Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige in Shōgun
- Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ali Wong in Ali Wong: Single Lady