The 4 best horror shows of 2024
By Sandy C.
Of all the horror shows that premiered in the year 2024 (or debuted a new season), which one do you see yourself re-watching because it was just that good? I can think of a few!
In our list of the best horror shows of 2024, we include both new shows and old favorites that dropped a new season. But before we begin, let’s quickly mention the worst of the worst. On our list below, you will not find Hulu’s American Horror Stories or FX’s Grotesquerie, the latter being one series we wish we could unsee! Yes, it’s that awful.
And as far as honorable mentions go, we have to give a shout to Them: The Scare and Dead Boy Detectives. Now, drumroll for our top four….
From season 3
From on MGM+ is the perfect combo of sci-fi and horror. If you have never watched it, you are quickly falling behind as there are three seasons now available to stream. It premiered in 2022, dropping its most recent chapter (season 3) on Sept. 24, 2024. From stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino, Moreno, Eion Bailey, and others. But what is it all about and why did we love this season?
The series follows residents trapped in a small town, focusing on Boyd Stevens (Perrineau). Stevens is the sheriff in town and pretty much in charge of everything, including keeping everyone in town safe. There are frightening creatures that hunt the town every night and as the season progresses, dark secrets begin to surface. New fans will love following the stories of different characters, while never losing focus on Stevens. There are also surprises hiding in every corner, but not all are jump scares! Because we know that the most frightening scares are physiological thrills, and From has plenty to keep you on the edge of your seat.
Evil season 4
The last season of Evil streamed in 2024 and the supernatural thriller sure did go out with a bang! Evil follows an unlikely trio – a forensic psychologist (Katja Herbers), a priest (Mike Colter), and a tech expert (Aasif Mandvi). Together, they investigate occurrences believed to be supernatural to determine if what is happening truly is demonic or not. The chemistry the three leads share is my favorite part about the series, particularly this final season. And with each case they investigate being different, you never know what to expect. All four seasons are now streaming on Paramount+.
Don’t Come Home
I'm not surprised if you haven’t watched it. Don't Come Home is the most underrated horror this year and needs to be added to your to-watch list ASAP. However, to be honest, Don’t Come Home isn’t 100% a horror. The series is part horror-thriller, part crime-drama. You’ll also find themes of motherhood and grief. The impact of that shocking finale will stick with you long after you are done watching.
Don’t Come Home is a Thai series that follows the investigation of Min’s disappearance, a young girl who seemingly vanished in her home.
Uzumaki
If you’re a horror fan who also enjoys anime, Uzumaki is what horror dreams are made of! The Adult Swim animated series is based on Junji Ito’s manga, an adaptation that has long been in the works and finally premiered this year. And like any page-to-screen series (or film) there were fears of it not doing the original work justice. Fortunately, Uzumaki is amazing. Because it is an animated series, the stories are able to go beyond what one can create in any live-action take, truly stretching the imagination (and providing all the chills).