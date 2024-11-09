Grotesquerie and the 12 worst shows of 2024 (so far)
By Sandy C.
As we move closer to the end of 2024, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the worst shows of the year. It has been a fruitful year for TV watchers, particularly those who prefer to stream their series. We’ve seen an interesting mix of new shows and the anticipated return of old favorites. Still, this doesn’t mean they have all been winners.
Before we share which shows have been the most disappointing, let’s give recognition to some of the many series we’ve enjoyed the most. At the top of my list, I have Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent, Prime Video’s Fallout, and Hulu’s The Bear season 3. I know Netflix’s Baby Reindeer also received a lot of attention, as well as the returning Prime Video favorite, The Boys with season 4. Which shows have made it to your favorites list so far?
And now on to the worst shows of the year. I’m including shows that I couldn’t get myself to watch after the first couple of episodes and shows that I did finish but was left feeling so disappointed by the finale. First, some honorable (dishonorable?) mentions. These are shows we included in an earlier “Worst of 2024” post over the summer.
- Velma on HBO/Max
- Griselda on Netflix
- Echo on Disney+
- Apples Never Fall on Peacock
- A Man in Full on Netflix
- Mary & George on Starz
- The Girls on the Bus on HBO/Max
Ready for the new shows we’ve added to our “Worst of 2024” list? From weak, unfocused storylines to dull performances, check out our list below, followed by our bottom three shows we wish we could unsee.
- Grotesquerie on FX (and Hulu)
- The Acolyte on Disney+
- Orphan Black: Echoes
- The Perfect Couple on Netflix
- Dark Matter on Apple TV+
The Perfect Couple on Netflix
Listen, I know that the majority of critics loved The Perfect Couple on Netflix. But I really don’t think they were watching the same show I was. In my humble (and correct) opinion, nothing is interesting about The Perfect Couple, and that’s such a disappointment! Poor writing is to blame here because with Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Dakota Fanning involved, it should’ve been great.
The Perfect Couple follows a young engaged couple in the days leading up to their wedding. It’s no secret that the soon-to-be bride is not the groom’s family favorite, you can see the tension a mile away. To make things worse, a dead body washes up on shore and now everyone is a suspect.
It seems like a great, mystery-packed adventure, doesn’t it? And paired with a brilliant cast? We have a winner! Sadly, that’s not the case. The story is all over the place and it never delivers the suspenseful, high-stakes mystery it promises in the synopsis. In fact, we don’t get much of anything as The Perfect Couple struggles to find its tone. Does it want to be taken seriously? Is it part comedy? Is The Perfect Couple unhinged on purpose? We’ll never know (and we don’t want to?). Even the star-studded cast was not able to save the series.
Dark Matter on Apple TV+
Do you enjoy sci-fi dramas with a pinch of mystery? Then don’t watch Dark Matter on Apple TV+. I’ll be honest, I really enjoyed the first couple of episodes. Dark Matter also got me with its premise and cast, I’m a fan of Jennifer Connelly, Joel Edgerton, Alice Braga, and Jimmi Simpson. I knew after the third episode that this was no longer a ride I wished to continue, but I did so anyway and walked out completely let down by my favorite streamer.
Dark Matter follows Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist in Chicago who ends up traveling to an alternate dimension where another version of himself is living a completely different life. It’s then a race against time for Jason as he struggles to return to his reality and be with his family before another version of Jason takes over.
Interesting, right? I thought so, too! Unfortunately, Dark Matter is a frustrating, wanna-be sci-fi journey. Several story plots are underdeveloped, rushed, or just don’t make any sense. The series also takes too long trying to explain the confusing twists to audiences, drowning under the weight of its own complexity. The cast is handed poorly written characters that fail to make viewers care about them.
In Apple TV+’s defense! It is the platform that, in my opinion, delivered some of the best shows this year, including Presumed Innocent, Disclaimer, Shrinking, Slow Horses, Constellation, and many others. If you want to watch an impactful sci-fi drama, stream Constellation.
Grotesquerie on FX and Hulu
I have saved the worst for last. No other show this year has been as painful to watch as FX’s Grotesquerie. Who decided to give Ryan Murphy so much power this year, and why? Grotesquerie had me in the first three episodes, I’ll be honest. And was it mainly because of Travis Kelce? Maybe! But after episode 4 I wanted to walk away so badly, but I carried on. Do I have regrets? So many!
Grotesquerie is more than a disappointing horror-drama, it’s simply horrible. Murphy went for style over substance, as usual, but really amplified that here. The story starts out bold and focused, but quickly begins to expand into a disconnected, unhinged mess. As for the plot twist? Trash. I did not sign up for a family drama with characters I care nothing about. And don’t get me started on that season 1 finale. On top of being a pain, it doesn’t bother answering the biggest question we’ve had all along? Mr. Murphy, this is unforgivable.
Only watch Grotesquerie if you enjoy shows that try too hard to shock audiences with disturbing scenes and tired, unoriginal tropes.
Which shows on this list do you agree with? Are there any you would take away?