The Abandons season 1 episode 5 recap: The Joaquins wreak havoc in Angel's Ridge

This post contains spoilers from The Abandons on Netflix from this point forward.

The previous episode left us on cliffhanger. Would Constance identify the body as Willem's or the man who possibly killed him? The Abandons episode 5 begins at the funeral procession for Willem, revealing that Constance claimed the remains as Willem's. So, the Abandons made it out of this debacle unscathed. (Although Willem's body is still buried in the woods...)

Constance is resolved to move on from the tragedy by sending Willem's remains to New York to be buried with family and having a town-wide memorial. Trisha questions Constance's motives and secrets, and Garret accuses her of sounding like an Abandon. While talking with Elias about Willem's death, Trisha's grief seems to make Elias' guilt about the situation even worse.

She cries about her brother's death for the first time with Elias and asks if his feelings for her are real. They kiss, which only eats away at Elias more. It's going to be really awful if the truth ever comes out. Samara (Katelyn Wells) overhears Garret working on his eulogy for Willem and tells him that it's sweet. Once again, are these sparks between an unexpected pairing?

The Abandons. Lucas Till as Garret Van Ness in Episode 105 of The Abandons | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix 2025 ©

A deadly shootout at Willem's memorial service

Fiona finds Elias at Willem's real resting place and he opens up about his complicated feelings for Trisha. Fiona wishes Constance her condolences at the public memorial, and it's a very charged exchange. (She's slightly obvious, at least if you know that she's the one who killed him.) Miles worries when he sees a group of men ride into town, and he's right to. One stabs the bartender to death in the throat when he doesn't serve him a drink.

The men crash the memorial during Willem's eulogy, one riding in on horseback. They introduce themselves as the Joaquins, and they announce that they are in search of their "friend" Arkasha. He sold them 10 cases of rifles, but they are missing. Obviously, they are the same guns that Constance bought from him. Before Arkasha can answer, a shootout ensues.

Many of the Joaquins and memorial goers are killed in the brutal battle, but the main Joaquin on horseback gets away. Once again, tragedy has struck Angel's Ridge. In the morning, Miles shares how he used to be like those outlaws in his past to Samara, and she's surprised to learn the truth about her father. The town gets to work building coffins for the dead. Constance's associates lock up the guns for safe keeping.

The Abandons. (L to R) Gillian Anderson as Constance Van Ness, Lamar Johnson as Albert Mason, Lena Headey as Fiona Nolan and Nick Robinson as Elias Teller in Episode 105 of The Abandons | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix 2025 ©

The Abandons vote on selling their land to Constance

The Van Ness family pays an unexpected visit to Fiona and the Abandons. Constance and Fiona have a conversation about the rapid expansion of their area and the increased threat of danger such as what they have continually experienced. She also reveals that the town is weeks away from financial ruin and pursuing her land isn't out of greed. Again, she proposes a land purchase and asks for Fiona's help in convincing the other families to get on board. It's now a matter of trust.

Dahlia and Trisha have a conversation about love, particularly concerning Elias. When the Van Ness family leaves, Fiona rounds up everyone to share the new development. They have a vote about selling to Van Ness Mining. The Sheriff confronts Constance about her role in bringing the danger to Angel's Ridge. Meanwhile, Garret does some snooping and once again connects with Samara. Miles isn't thrilled when he sees them talking to each other.

Garret gives Jack an order to check the marshals' records for any suspicious activity under the name A. Winston. He's seemingly curious about Miles after what he witnessed during the shooting. Elias and Trisha meet up later and he reveals that the majority voted "yes" to sell to Van Ness. They go up to her bedroom and have sex. (They love each other!) Unfortunately, Garret overhears them.

For some reason, that inspires Garret to visit a madam. Fiona drops by the Van Ness house to meet with Constance and share the news of the vote. But first, Fiona wants to hear the truth from Constance in order to built trust between them. Constance owns up to a number of sabotages, but she fires back with her own questions. She knew that the body presented by the marshals was not Willem. She feels that there's more to the story that Fiona might know about Dahlia. She feigns ignorance. With all of that behind them, Constance presents the contract.

