The Abandons season 1 episode 6 recap: Fiona and Constance declare war

This post contains spoilers from The Abandons on Netflix from this point forward.

Leading into the final two episodes, the Van Ness family and the Abandons appeared to wave the white flag in episode 5 as they came to an agreement about a land sale. The Abandons episode 6 picks up where the previous episode left off with Fiona racing away from Constance's house. She informs Miles that Constance knows the body wasn't Willem's. She tells him she said "no."

Constance appears to have a secret romantic relationship with Roache going on behind closed doors. Jack informs her that Red Bird is willing to negotiate. She's none too pleased with Fiona and the others "denying her generosity" and wants those in the Hollow to be taken care of by the Cayuse. Jack asks her what her late husband would think of what she has planned. She basically fires him.

After hearing from Jack that the Abandons turned down the deal, Trisha believes that Elias lied to her. Garret finds out what Constance has planned and tries to talk Jack out of following through. Against his better judgment, Jack allows Garret to join him. Lucinda teases Albert about being out of his formal teacher wear, and he asks her out on a date. At least there's still some love in the air.

The Abandons. (L to R) Michael Greyeyes as Jack Cree and Gillian Anderson as Constance Van Ness in Episode 106 of The Abandons | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix 2025 ©

The Abandons prepare for their final battle with Constance

Trisha confronts Elias, but he doesn't have any idea what she's talking about. The Abandons call a meeting with Fiona for her to explain why she turned down the deal after they voted in favor of it. She gives her reasoning that Constance suspects them for wrongdoing in Willem's death, but they still aren't happy that she went against their vote. Elias might be the most angry with Fiona, but they all accuse him of being blinded by his love for Trisha and a fight ensues.

A lot of Fiona's truths come out to the Abandons, and while they're looking at her different, she insists that she's done it all for their found family. Garret and Jack capture the man tracking them, but Jack's too late warning the Cayuse before a shooting occurs. Thankfully, they get away, but Garret gets knocked out and Jack sends the man who tracked them off the cliff to his death. Jack worries that Constance will have Roache kill him after he interrupted her plan.

THE ABANDONS. Michiel Huisman as Xavier Roache in Episode 106 of The Abandons | Cr. Michelle Faye/Netflix © 2024

Garret receives records pertaining to A. Winston and seems satisfied by what he sees. Roache tells Constance about Jack interfering with his men and Garret now knowing about her endeavors. She's worried but wants to try again the next day and doesn't order Roache to kill Jack. Garret opts to put his mother back on a path that doesn't include murder. He also brings her information about A. Winston, a marshal who reported to Andrew Jackson. He's still wanted for murder.

He's convinced that Miles is A. Winston in disguise and wants to use this as the bargaining chip they need gain access to his portion of the Hollow. Constance agrees to do it Garret's way. However, outlaw burst into the Van Ness home and hold Garret at gunpoint. Outside the cabin, Roache overhears what's happening. He blackmails them, and Garret tries to fight back. Constance agrees to the blackmail, and when she leaves the cabin, the man's shot in the back twice by Roache.

The Abandons reconcile after their heated argument earlier. Garret informs Constance and Roache that their maid Jenny needs to be killed because she will gossip about what she's learned. Roache shoots her to death, and from the distance, Trisha watches. No longer having loyalty to Constance, Jack warns the Abandons that "hell is coming" for them. It's time for them to spring to action and protect their family before the final battle for their land begins.

