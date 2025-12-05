The Abandons season 1 episode 7 recap: Fiona and Constance's final battle has one survivor

This post contains spoilers from The Abandons on Netflix from this point forward.

In the penultimate episode of The Abandons, everything changed in an instant when the group learned Fiona lied about passing the vote along to Constance, which led to the Van Ness family effectively declaring war on the Abandons for their land. The season finale opens with Fiona creeping in the woods at night. Trisha confronts Constance about getting Garret wrapped up in her mess.

The next day, the Van Ness family follows through with their coverups of the murders. Roache watches as Trisha rides away from her home in a hurry. Fiona shares the news with the sheriff that she spotted Constance gathering an army of Redmasks. Roache approaches Constance about Trisha, asking if she should be killed. She tells him to simply bring her home.

Garret goes into town and speaks with Samara about what he knows about her father. He wants her to help convince her father to go through with the deal. Trisha confronts Garret about what she say the night before, but he's not willing to do the right thing as she believes. Roaches apprehends Trisha in town. She calls out for Elias' help when Garret forces her into a carriage.

THE ABANDONS. (L to R) Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers as Oma Serra, Lamar Johnson as Albert Mason, and Natalia del Riego as Lilla Belle in Episode 107 of The Abandons | Cr. MILES CRIST/Netflix © 2024

The truth about Willem's death is revealed

Inside the carriage, Trisha is held down and drugged. Dahlia approaches Garret inside a store, and spits in his face before tackling him into a glass counter. She grabs a shard of glass and stabs Garret in the abdomen. Meanwhile, Fiona passionately prays alone in the church. Dahlia's filled with rage, especially since Fiona isn't matching her fiery anger to do something.

Samara calmly confronts her father and he doesn't try to talk his way out of it. He explains that others tried to convince him to leave his wife, Samara's mother, and that's when he changed his identity. She insists that selling their land to Constance will give them a fresh start, but he doesn't seem convinced. Instead, he preps weapons for a battle. Samara visits Garret for a drink.

Constance plans to send Trisha to a sanitarium in Portland to make sure that she's "untroubled" and no longer trouble for them. When Trisha wakes up, she asks her maid for the chamber pot, but she knocks out the maid with a candlestick and steals her gun. Before she can escape the locked house, she holds her mother at gunpoint. Constance reveals the truth about Willem and makes Trisha realize that even Elias knew that Willem was killed and buried underneath a dog.

THE ABANDONS. Ryan Hurst as Miles Alderton in Episode 107 of The Abandons | Cr. MILES CRIST/Netflix © 2024

Whether Constance or Fiona survives isn't revealed

She knows it's the truth when she uncovers Willem's body on a table in their house. Constance throws Trisha the key to exit the house, and she does so with the gun still in hand. Roache and his men approach the Abandons while Elias, Albert, and Fiona stock up on bullets. Trisha finds Elias and confronts him regarding the lies about Willem. He still loves her, but he doesn't regret lying since Willem attacked Dahlia, his sister. Speaking of Dahlia, she's been kidnapped.

Dahlia's brought face to face with Constance, who cuts Dahlia's face with a knife. When Constance walks away, Dahlia laughs and that stops her in her tracks for a moment. Fiona approaches the Van Ness property with Elias and Albert and surrenders her weapons. Fiona admits to killing Willem, but Constance doesn't believe her. She hits Fiona when she says that Willem raped Dahlia. Constance brings Dahlia over and stabs her right in front of Fiona, her attempt to settle the score.

Albert, Elias, and Miles create a distract with gunshots and fires. They send a carriage full of flaming barrels right into the Van Ness home. Unexpectedly, Fiona enters the burning home and climbs up the stairs in search of Constance to continue their physical fight. Fiona pins Constance to the floor and strangles her, but it's soon a draw between who's winning the fight. They're both struggling as the flames overtake the house. One of the women emerges from the front door, but it's not revealed which one. It's just one of the many unanswered questions left behind in the finale.

Watch The Abandons only on Netflix.