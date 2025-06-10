The Agency season 2 gets exciting cast update as filming continues

After the wild and intriguing ride of The Agency: Central Intelligence season 1, there’s no doubt that we’re ready for the second season. While filming is still ongoing, there’s some news that has us even more excited for the stories that are coming our way. After all, the cast list is growing in the best way possible.

Michael Fassbender is, of course, set to return to The Agency season 2. Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, and so many others involves in the first season, including Richard Gere, are also set to come back. Now we get more stars joining the fray, and with this calibre, we’re expecting greatness.

Michael Fassbender as Martian in The Agency, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+ with Showtime

6 stars will join The Agency season 2

Christian Ochoa Lavernia from Silo will join the series as a series regular, according to Deadline. He will play “Grandma,” an undercover agent working with Grandpa. Will we ever get to learn his real name? Well, that’s the joys of the undercover gig, and this show has been pretty good bringing us a lot of questions about the people working undercover.

Clayne Crawford (Chad Powers), Keanush Tafreshi (V/H/S/99), Medalion Rahimi (Hacks), Raza Jaffrey (Homeland), and Tessa Ferrer (Grey’s Anatomy) will join the series in recurring roles. They’ll play the following:

Crawford is Viking, part of a dangerous military group and wanted by the CIA

Rahimi is Darya, Hassan Zamani’s girlfriend and the niece of a powerful Mullah

Jaffrey is Craig, an Iran Desk data analyst

Ferrer is Robyn, a U.S. Air Force nurse based in Suffolk, England

L-R Richard Gere as Bosko, Jeffrey Wright as Henry and Michael Fassbender as Martian in The Agency, episode 3, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime, 2024.

Filming of The Agency: Central Intelligence season 2 is still happening

The great news is that filming is still ongoing. All filming is taking place in and around London, England, so if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to get some snapshots of it.

Based on the French series Le Bureau des Legendes, the series follows Martian (Fassbender), who is a covert CIA agent. After years of being undercover, he’s ordered to abandon it all and return to the London Station, where he is able to return to the love of his life.

Of course, this is the world of espionage and spy work. There is no real escape from undercover work, whether it’s mentally or someone showing up from the past. The benefit for Martian is that he’s working with the CIA still, but could that cause more problems for his love life? What about his own safety?

The Agency is available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.