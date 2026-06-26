The Bear season 5 episode 4 recap: It's finally time to eat

The Bear season 5 episode 4, "Ribs," begins with an epic Carmy and Richie conversation. It's not an iconic argument that we've become so used to with those two, but it's subtle. Their big brother-little brother relationship is on strong display here, and we haven't seen that much in The Bear season 5 so far.

In the conversation, Carmy tells Richie that he just wants to prep and help the team and not think about anything. Richie tells him that sounds terrible. That will make Carmy miserable, but Carmy doesn't know how to collaborate. He wants to be in charge, and he doesn't really know how to work to with other people. He thinks that it would be good Carmy to ask people how they are doing and get to know them and try to help rather than be obsessed with work.

Carmy hears him, like really hears him, and he asks Richie how he's doing. Richie tells him that he's not well. He got in a car accident thinking about the old times with Mikey because he thinks about those days all the time.

While Carmy and Richie are out having a chat, the rest of the team is trying to figure out how to make people dinner when there's a giant hole in the middle of the kitchen that Ted Fak made when he fell through the roof in episode 3. Somehow, there's more water everywhere.

Honestly, I feel dumb describing what happens in these episodes because you probably wouldn't believe it unless you watched it. This is as bad of a start to the season for these characters in the series so far.

In the next scene, Sugar tells Carmy that they're barely going to make payroll, and that's even after all the servers quit. Yeah, it's not good.

At the city office, Computer, Cheese, and Uncle Jimmy go and fill out the form for air rights. What is air rights, you ask? Basically, it's the right to develop the air above a building. The rights to the ground and building are obvious and easy to understand, but the air rights are like above the buildings. You can give others those rights in a sale or lease, so Uncle Jimmy is trying to find a buyer who would be interested in those rights rather than just the failing building below.

After getting nowhere at the city, Uncle Jimmy threatens the works for not helping with the air rights permit, I guess, that he's trying to obtain. This is insane.

Meanwhile, Sugar and Carmy are continuing their chat about their mother, Donna. Sugar does an incredible Donna impression. But, I'm just wondering why they aren't actually helping.

Finally, Carmy, Richie, Jess, and Sydney catch up. Carmy and Richie want to give it a go, but Sydney takes charge. She makes Richie cancel 15 reservations while Marcus and Luca literally tape tarps in the kitchen so they have dry space to work.

As they prepare for service, Tina and Sydney have a chat about Carmy. Tina tells her that she hates that he's leaving at the lowest point for the restaurant, but she loves Carmy. She also tells Syd that she'll always be her "Jeff" whenever she needs her. Tina ain't leaving yet.

After learning that Carmy was leaving, Neil locked himself in the bathroom, and for some reason, Carmy cares enough to try to get him out.

Oustide, Richie starts calling to cancel reservations, but he can't do it. The people are too excited to come eat there. One person is bringing his brother who is visiting from Norway. Another table is celebrating something. It's bad.

Finally, Carmy talks to Marcus for the first time since he learned the news. Carmy thanks him for never getting rattled and taking it out on anyone. Marcus tells him that he's watching new and old movies to get inspired. He shares a revelation he learned about limits not being real.

Then, the team has their meal before service. It's quiet. It feels like a funeral or something. The vibes are terrible.

But, then, they get to work. Carmy grabs a Coke from the walk-in for Sydney, and he sees the cans of tuna. He knows he can make a Tonnato, which goes all the way back to season 4 episode 9. They use less lamb, and they save some menu. Sydney loves it, and she makes the menu change.

In the few minutes before they open, Richie gives a speech and cusses a bunch. He tells a story about how he always tries to make this place perfect and feel like a place from when he was younger that he would never have to leave. Anyway, he tells them they have nothing left to lose. This might be it.

Oh, and Richie has a surprise. He finds the old Beef shirts, the blue ones they used to wear. Sydney runs through what everyone is going to do. And, then, at the last second, Jess sees a reservation change. "Dearborn" has moved from a four-person table to a two-person table, and they know it's a Michelin star critic.

It's officially go time at The Bear.