The Bear season 5 episode 6 recap: Tension boils over

When The Bear season 5 episode 6, "Focaccia," begins, the kitchen is slammed. After the two customers walked in at the end of episode 5, it's obvious that things picked up immediately.

The restaurant is completely full, and the problem Richie created has not been fixed. He's doing damage control, creating tables out of thin air (the basement), and making promises to give customers some special bites to keep them happy while they wait for a long time between courses.

Inside the kitchen, Carmy is being less of a lone wolf and more of a collaborator. Unfortunately, despite everyone working together to make this happen, they are not pulling this off. Carmy does whip a delicious bite for a table, a nod to the "GOAT, TK," as Richie says. That's Thomas Keller, the owner of the French Laundry in Napa, California.

After Jess breaks the news that they need to flip the whole restaurant in the next 30 minutes, Sydney grills her about liking Richie and if it's going to be a thing. It's funny. Everyone is bonding.

Outside, Natalie has a sweet conversation with Pete next to the garbage. He knows that the restaurant is out of money. She says that she's just not ready to say goodbye yet. Then, the next thing I know, Natalie, who asked for five minutes with her husband early in the episode, gest what she wanted. They hook up outside in the rain next to the dumpster. What is going on?!

Richie brings customers into the kitchen to clear tables

Ebon Moss-Bachrach is the standout performer of the season so far, along with Ayo Edebiri. Richie has so many great moments, and another fine one happens next.

Hearing Jess say they need to start flipping tables, Richie starts to do his thing. One couple who was taking too long gets invited back to the kitchen to hang with Carmy and Sydney and learn how the sausage is made. It's hilarious!

It doesn't last long, though. Richie has more damage control.

Sydney is wondering why they have so many people waiting and why everything is falling apart, and that's when she realizes it. Richie never canceled any of the tables. She's so mad at him, and she tells him that she's going to beat him up, but how can you be mad at Richie? He gives her a speech about how this place is full of magic and the rain outside is cleansing everything.

Then, he brings in some guests and sets up a table in the kitchen. Carmy calls over Luca to have a chat with them about restaurants or whatever. It's hilarious, but somehow, they are making it all work.

While all of that is happening, Cheese, who is still there for some reason, finds the numbers of the sandwich side of the restaurant. She wanders around and finds Ebra in the back. He's looking for the spoon thief.

It's clear that she finds something in the numbers that's worth exploring.

Marcus and Luca get into a fight in the kitchen

When Luca spends too long with the guests, Marcus gets annoyed, and the situation finally boils over. Marcus and Luca almost get into a fight. There's something pushing and shoving, but Marcus and Luca give it up. Nothing happens.

Marcus steps out to calm down, and Sydney follows him. He's frustrated that the restaurant is closing, and everyone helped him get that award, and he doesn't want to be on his own. He wants to be with them.

Sydney gives him a pep talk, and she explains that all the hard work is theirs to keep. It's not the restaurant; they are the restaurant. She promises that they'll be together tomorrow, even if everything falls apart.

Back inside, Richie sends a couple who are sitting at the table reserved for Marcus's dad into an Uber and takes them to another restaurant.

Outside, Carmy comes to check on Sydney, who seems to be on the edge of some kind of breakdown. She says that she doesn't like things to be this stressful or frustrating. Carmy apologizes, and Sydney says that she wants to scream alone.

Back inside, Marcus apologizes to Luca for acting crazy. Finally, they get back to normal, but Luca has something to apologize for. In the first episode of the season, when he ate that McGriddle? It wasn't his first McGriddle. Apparently, he already had one at the Denver airport during a layover.

At the very end of the episode, Richie walks back into the kitchen and tells Sydney and everyone else that the Michelin-star reviewer, also known as Star Man to Richie, will be arriving any minute. It's business as usual, but the pressure is on.

With only two episodes left, The Bear season 5 is finally heating up.