The Bear season 5 release time, runtimes, trailer, and more to expect

It's time for The Bear season 5. We've all been waiting a full year to find out what exactly is going to happen with Carmy, Syndey, Richie, and the rest of the gang. Thankfully, that wait is almost over.

The Bear season 5 premieres on FX on Hulu and Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 25. That's 6 p.m. PT for all of us lucky on the West Coast and 8 p.m. C for those in the land of the Bears, Chi-town, the Windy City.

Of course, as we all know by now, The Bear season 5 is the final season of the series. I'm sure some fans are cool with that, but there are others who take great comfort in this stressful show who will be disappointed to learn this will likely be the end of Carmy's story.

The Bear season 5 episode 3 - Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White | Credit: FX

The Bear season 5 episode titles and runtimes

While we're talking bad news, let me hit you with some more. The final season of The Bear is only eight episodes. That's the lowest since the first season of the series. The second, third, and fourth seasons were 10 episodes each.

On the bright side, we do know the episode titles and runtimes of all eight episodes of The Bear, via featurefirst.

Episode Title Runtime Episode 1 "Soda" 21 minutes Episode 2 "Lamb" 25 minutes Episode 3 "Mint" 23 minutes Episode 4 "Ribs" 39 minutes Episode 5 "Raspberries" 28 minutes Episode 6 "Focaccia" 28 minutes Episode 7 "Caramel" 58 minutes Episode 8 "The Original Beef of Chicagoland" 61 minutes

Don't forget to watch the special episode of The Bear, "Gary," that dropped on May 6, 2026. It follows Mikey and Richie's trip to Gary, Indiana, on a run for Uncle Jimmy.

The Bear season 5 episode 3 | Credit: FX

The Bear season 5 cast and character guide

We shared the full cast and character guide (so far) for The Bear season 5.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie

Lionel Boyce as Marcus

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina

Abby Elliott as Natalie / Sugar

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna

Sarah Ramos as Chef Jess

Will Poulter as Chef Luca

Corey Hendrix as Sweeps

Molly Gordon as Claire

Ricky Staffieri as Theodore Fak

Brian Koppelman as Computer

Chris Witaske as Pete

Richard Esteras as Manny

Jose M. Cervantes as Angel

It hasn't been confirmed, but I also think there's a good chance that we could see Jon Berthnal return as Mikey in the final episodes.

The Bear season 5 trailer and what to expect

FX on Hulu shared the synopsis for the final season of The Bear:

"The fifth and final season of FX’s The Bear picks up the morning after Sydney, Richie and Sugar discover that Carmy has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them. With no money, the threat of a sale and a storm in their way, the team must band together to achieve one last service. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant “perfect” might not be the food, but the people."

Heading into The Bear season 5, there are a few important details fans need to remember before jumping in on the final season.

Remember, in The Bear season 4 finale, Carmy pulled the rug out on Sugar, Sydney, and Richie. He tells them that he's done and that he's leaving the business. He's basically giving up his ownership of the failing restaurant, and then Richie is going to be a partner at Sydney's request.

One problem, though. The money has run out. The Bear, which was barely getting by on a very limited budget, is officially out of money. Uncle Jimmy's clock hit zero, so The Bear is no more, I guess. But, if there's no restaurant, what is this?

Based on the trailer, it still seems like there's a restaurant of some kind. Maybe, Carmy has some more tricks up his sleeve to save the day? We'll find out in The Bear season 5 on Thursday, June 25!