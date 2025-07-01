The Bear season 5 renewal announced, release window revealed

The Bear is officially coming back for season 5!

According to a report from Deadline, FX announced The Bear season 5 is in the works just a few days after the season 4 premiere on Wednesday, June 25. As one of the best and most successful shows on TV, it's definitely not a surprise that Carmy, Sydney, and the gang will be back for a fifth season.

Deadline also reports The Bear season 5 is slated for a 2026 premiere. Looking at the first four seasons of the series, there's a good chance we'll see The Bear season 5 released during the last week of June 2026. That week has basically been when each of the show's four seasons has premiered, and all 10 episodes of the series have been released on its premiere date.

Hopefully, by this time next year, we'll have already watched The Bear season 5. Deadline didn't report when production will start on the new season, but there's still a lot of time for that to happen and for the season to be ready by June 2026.

It's still too early to see The Bear season 4's viewership numbers, but all indications point to FX (and Hulu and Disney+) being very happy with the show's numbers over its opening weekend on the streaming platforms.

Most of The Bear cast is expected to return, including Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Molly Gordon, Lionel Boyce, Edwin Lee Gibson, Matty Matheson, Liza Colón-Zayas, Corey Hendrix, Chris Witaske, Sarah Ramos, and more.

Although the report didn't mention the episode count, The Bear season 5 will likely be 10 episodes, like the first four seasons. I'll be shocked if it's different!

And, speaking of shocking moments, I'm still not over the events of The Bear season 4 finale, especially the big bomb Carmy dropped on Sydney, Sugar, and Richie at the very end of the season.

Spoilers ahead for The Bear season 4 finale!

Ultimately, I'm a little bit confused that The Bear season 5 wasn't announced as the final season of the series. Everything was pointing to that throughout season 4.

Now, we know that Carmy is intending to leave the restaurant life behind him and continue on his healing journey. What does that mean for the team? What does that mean for the show? Could it continue if Carmy leaves the restaurant? Clearly, they have a plan in place to keep the restaurant going without him, but we'll just have to see how it all shakes out.

Stay tuned for more news about The Bear season 5!

