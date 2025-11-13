The Beast in Me episode 4 recap: Abbott reaches a breaking point with Nile

This post contains spoilers from The Beast in Me episode 4 on Netflix from this point forward. Trigger warning: Suicide.

After Abbott's close call on Nile's property in episode 3, The Beast in Me episode 4 opens with the FBI agent getting picked up by the hackers he previously told Aggie about. Aggie works on her book and discusses the concept of Thanatos, which is the Greek god of death and the personification of the concept. A woman named Simone takes Abbott's thumb drive to hack the encrypted files.

Aggie awakens to a phone call from Niles apologizing to leaving her high and dry at the party. Nina sits beside him in the car upset at the fact that she has to rescind the offer to show Shelley's artwork. She gives Shelley the name of another gallerist. While waiting to hear from Abbott, Aggie sets an appointment to speak with the Ingrams, Nile's missing ex-wife Madison's family.

Nile and Martin meet with a crisis management team to discuss the situation happening with Jarvis Yards. On the way to speak with the Ingrams, Aggie fields an angry call from Shelley blaming her about her art show being canceled. She stops by Shelley's to clear the air, and she's forced to reveal her concern that Nile could have killed Teddy. Shelley think she's lost it and kicks her out. It's understandable where Shelley's coming from, but it's still unfair to Aggie.

Aggie learns surprising information about Nile's first wife

The crisis team targets two council members they can flip, but Nile doesn't believe they are able to be flipped. Instead, he wants to go straight to the top with his biggest hater Olivia Benitez. He's certain that she can be bought, convinced, or swayed to their side somehow. Aggie still can't get ahold of Abbott as she arrives for her first meeting with the Ingrams.

She speaks with Madison's parents James (Bill Irwin) and Mariah (Kate Burton) and spots her brother Christopher (Will Brill) as he runs out the door. Aggie allows the Ingrams to set the pace of the conversation, and she assumes that they are skeptical of her working with Nile. She's surprised to learn that they only agreed to talk to her because Nile vouched for her. She didn't expect that they would still be in contact with Nile. They don't believe he killed their daughter. Wait, what?!

Breton again meets with Rick under the cover of night to deliver information about Abbott and Aggie's plans. She doesn't know the extent of their alliance. Rick just doesn't want Abbott to look into Nile's connection to Madison's death any further. Aggie learns that Madison was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a teenager and didn't always take her medication. She also learns that Madison attempted suicide two years prior to her death.

Nile found her in the bathroom after taking a bottle of pills but rushed her into the hospital in time to save her life. When asked why they think Madison's body ultimately wasn't found, they write it off as Madison denying them closure. She didn't want to be found. The Ingrams show Aggie a copy of her suicide note. It's been confirmed to not be a forgery. They want to end the "conspiracy theories."

Did Nile kill Teddy and Agent Abbott in The Beast in Me?

Abbott's still locked up while the files are dug up, but he's finally taken to another room to Simone. She tells him that none of the files on the thumb drive are from Nile's ring. She did find a private network that reveals a live feed that can't be traced. Finally, we see who it is: An alive but battered Teddy Fenig tied up in a padded room. So, Nile didn't kill him. Abbott checks in with Aggie but lies to her about what he found, likely because he can't involve Aggie in this situation anymore given the seriousness.

After making the call to Aggie (who drinks for the first time after stating that she doesn't drink), Abbott follows Nile in the city to a building. Nile enters the building but continues walking through dark alleyways to another building. Abbott draws his gun but realizes that Nile's meeting Benitez not checking in on Teddy. Nile asks Benitez to approve zoning for Jarvis Yards in exchange of donation of more land to the city. He offers her to take credit for the idea. Despite his pitch, she shoots him down.

Martin plans a seemingly much more aggressive tactic to get Benitez on their side. As he walks out of the building, Abbott holds Nile at gunpoint. He taunts Abbott with Madison's location, which distracts Abbott enough for Nile to fight back. Nile pins Abbott to the ground and strangles him before taking his gun, beating his face in, and killing him. Well, Nile definitely has killer tendencies inside hime. Oddly, Nile drops by Aggie's for a drink — but probably an alibi.

