The Beast in Me episode 6 recap: A horrifying game of cat and mouse

This post contains spoilers from The Beast in Me episode 6 on Netflix from this point forward.

Following the jaw-dropping reveals at the end of episode 5, Aggie and Nile both seemingly have each other where they want them. Aggie found new evidence that links Nile to Madison's death, while Nile knows that Aggie's trying to contact Abbott, whom he killed, with said evidence. The Beast in Me episode 6 begins with Nile visiting Teddy Fenig in the shipping container where he has him tied up.

Aggie knocks on Abbott's door, but when he doesn't answer, she asks the super to let her in. She's worried about him since she hasn't heard from him in what could be days. Meanwhile, Martin Jarvis' plan to make Benitez's Right to Home movement look bad with his staged protestors causing chaos seems to have worked and turned the public against her. However, she refuses to stand down.

While distracting the super with a fake suitcase, Aggie steals the keys to Abbott's apartment, which she finds dark and empty. She rummages through his desk and finds articles and police reports about Madison's disappearance. She also finds a thumb drive, which she isn't able to check out before she must hide when Breton drops in. Aggie tries to sneak out, but Breton holds her at gunpoint.

Aggie teams up with Agent Breton to take down Nile

The tension quickly subsides when Aggie explains the situation and opens up about the proof she has that Nile killed Madison. She shows Breton the copy of the suicide note and how the torn page aligns with her birding journal, meaning Nile repurposed the suicide note Madison wrote two years before her disappearance. Aggie and Breton are officially teamed up on the case and the search for Abbott. They also open the files and see the live feed of Teddy Fenig.

Nina learns that she's pregnant even though she believed that she wasn't able to conceive due to endometriosis. Although Nile never wanted kids, she always secretly wanted to be a mother as she explains to her doctor. She breaks the news to Nile that she's pregnant and she doesn't want to have an abortion. He says "it's great." Hmmm. Breton tells Aggie to hold tight as she and her team track Fenig and not to reach out to Nile. But we know Aggie's not great at sitting on her hands.

Martin calls Bentiez with an invitation to meet to discuss a proposal and she realizes that he staged the whole situation at her protest. He doesn't deny it. Breton calls her ex-husband Frank urging him to take their children to her parents' house and apologizes for a decision she made in the past. Obviously, she's feeling guilty for feeding the Jarvis team information about Abbott. Aggie visits Cooper's grave and cries while she's in limbo waiting for the next moves.

Nile confronts Aggie with a major game-changing move

During their meeting at Martin's mansion, Martin offers Benitez the deal that Nile brought to her before. Begrudgingly, she agrees to the deal, but it's not like Martin and Nile are giving her much of a choice in the matter. Aggie finally answers Carol's call, and she's over the moon about the pages Aggie sent in. When Aggie arrives home, Nile's waiting for her. She warns Carol to call the police if she doesn't hear back from her in five minutes. He wants her to join him on the jogging path.

Wisely, she turns him down since she's "waiting for a call from her editor." Again, Nile won't take no for an answer about Aggie taking a walk with him in the woods. She's nervous as he prods about the book in the woods with unsettling questions about how the story ends. Point blank, he asks her if he killed Madison. Aggie answers the call from Carol, which gives her the perfect opportunity to rush back to her house. She locks all of her doors and leaves a message for Breton.

Aggie places an urgent call with the FBI as Nina drives home and sees a parade of black vehicles racing past her. Back in her office, Aggie notices an edit on her manuscript. The Beast and Me has been changed to The Beast in Me with red pen. Nile seems to have broken in and annotated the draft of her book with his own commentary. She answers a call from Nile, who has now gone full villain. He mentions upstairs, where she finds Teddy dead in her house. Nile's setting her up.

