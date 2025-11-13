The Beast in Me episode 8 recap and ending explained: What happens to Aggie and Nile?

This post contains spoilers from The Beast in Me episode 8 on Netflix from this point forward.

While the penultimate episode of The Beast in Me focused on a flashback to Madison's murder and delivered many answers to our questions, we didn't find out what happened after Nile's big move on Maggie at the end of episode 6. He planted Teddy Fenig's dead body in Aggie's house, much to her understandable shock. The series finale opens with Aggie running in the woods at night as helicopters roar overhead and sirens blare around her. Breton's on the scene at Aggie's house.

Aggie tries to call Breton, but she ignores the call while still at the crime scene. Other team members believe that Aggie murdered Teddy, but Breton doesn't seem sold. Nile called the police to report a possible kidnapping. The FBI also assumes the video footage of Teddy came from Aggie. Breton finally takes Aggie's call, but Aggie hangs up and removed the SIM card before they can talk. Aggie's next call is to Shelley. She quickly shares everything she can about what's happening.

When Aggie realizes that Shelley's standing with the police, she hangs up the phone. A flashback to the day of the car accident reveals that Aggie and Shelley fought before she left the house with Cooper. The guilt still weighs on her, especially now. Breton returns home and asks a colleague to retrieve Madison's suicide note. However, she hears a noise. Rick and two masked men hold her at gunpoint and steal Madison's journal. They threaten her and stage a break in.

Aggie runs from the cops and turns to Nina for help

Rick loops in Martin on the current situation with Aggie being wanted for Teddy's murder. Martin knows that Rick's lying to him after he says Nile called in a tip. The stress gives Martin a severe stroke, and he collapses. Nile lies to Nina about Aggie kidnapping and killing Teddy, making her believe that Aggie was trying to set him up. For some reason, she doesn't seem to believe him. She asks about the baby, and he still claims to want it. He receives a call about his father being in the hospital.

Aggie breaks into a greenhouse to hide out as the Jarvis family receives bad news about Martin's condition. After her phone dies, she remembers being on the phone and yelling at Cooper to stop bothering her seconds before taking her eyes off the road and getting into the accident. She curls up under a tarp and goes to sleep. She awakens to loud noises from trucks and realizes she's close to getting caught. She finds a charger and calls Breton, who claims not to know who she is.

Rick has some harsh but fair words for Nile by Martin's bedside. Nile talks Nina out of joining him at the hospital again and tells her to go work at the gallery. Aggie sneaks her way into Nina's gallery and calls the police to turn herself in. She pleads her case to Nina, who might be the only person who could believe her. Nina's resistant at first, but it starts to sink in. Aggie also finally admits that she's not blameless in Cooper's murder. She begs Nina to believe her as the cops arrest her.

Later that night, Nina returns home still shaken up and Nile has questions the second the walks in the door. She's honest to Nile that Aggie told her that he killed both Madison and Teddy. Nina continues to recount Madison's angry last night and her peaceful suicide note, something that never made sense to her. Nina's brave to question these things alone with Nile and ask him if he killed Madison. All he says is, "You know the answer. You've always known." She presses on and he erupts with a confession.

The Beast in Me ends with two major deaths

Nile finally shows Nina his true form of violent rage as he also admits to killing Teddy. He then slows down and goes for self-pity. Hopefully out of self-preservation, Nina comforts Nile as he cries. (Let's hope she was recording his tantrum.) The next day, Nile speaks at a press conference about his father's condition, but the critics in the crowd loudly oppose his alliance with Benitez. Nina shows up to support Nile at the press conference. She's steady and even when she tells him to check his phone.

It's an audio recording of his confession. Good for you, Nina! Before he can move, the police arrive to arrest him and walk him out of the building in disgrace as the crowd cheers. On his way out, he sees Aggie standing free. Aggie later publishes her book as The Beast in Me, revealing that Rick smothered Martin and was arrested. Nile pleaded no contest to all of his charges, granting him three life sentences with no parole. She visits him in prison after it's all said and done.

During their conversation before the book's completion, Aggie reveals that she sold her house. She also gives him the opportunity to have the last word. He doesn't have any kind words to say about Nina. When he asks how she felt about Teddy, he tries to push her to admit that she felt relief to see him dead. He believes she wants to know what it feels like to kill someone. Aggie and Nile never had a chance to talk again as Rick ordered Nile to be stabbed to death in prison.

After publication, Aggie reads the closing passage from her book that sums up the domino effect of trauma that Nile left in his wake. She owns up to being complicit in the cycle, which is probably too generous of her. Nina had a son and reads Aggie's book in his nursery. In voiceover, Aggie says "karma's a motherf-cker" as Nina looks at her son with worry. Is she fearful that he will turn into his father and continue the cycle? With Nile dead, let's hope his darkness died, too.

