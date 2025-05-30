The Better Sister episode 5 recap: Ethan's trial leads to shocking revelations

This post contains spoilers from The Better Sister episode 5 from this point forward.

Following her relapse in episode 4, The Better Sister episode 5 opens with a flashback to the early days of Nicky and Adam's relationship. He studies in a booth at the diner she works at and teases him with a small bottle of liquor. She takes a swig and Adam seems to push her to stop drinking. She tosses the bottle in the trash can after having some friendly banter with regulars.

Nicky wakes up worse for the wear and remembers sleeping with the cater waiter at the wake. She heads to a local bar for a drink and ends up releasing herself from some of the ghosts following her around. Oddly enough, an older man at the bar walks her through a conversation with her dad, who she pictures at the end of the bar. It's an emotional moment that seems to bring her peace. She later attends a meeting drunk, and Ken gifts her one of the books he's written.

Meanwhile, Chloe finds a prescription for Ethan's antidepressants in Nicky's coat pocket, but her reaction is indiscernible. While picking up snacks on the way to visit Ethan, Chloe notices Kevin outside the gas station and confronts him about standing up for his friend. If that's the beginning of Chloe's potential warpath, then the drug dealing teen got off very easy.

Chloe meets with the FBI

After finding a business card for the FBI in Adam's car, Chloe calls the agent to see what's going on with that particular situation. Jake drops by, but Chloe doesn't want to hear it from him after learning that Bill had him doing some dirty work. Being shirtless and telling her he loves her doesn't do much but add stress to her already overflowing plate. When Nicky finally returns home, Chloe's understanding, even about the antidepressants, and is open to talking about their dad.

While visiting Ethan in prison, Chloe sees his bruised face for the first time. They have an emotional visit, and Ethan reveals that he and Nicky have been in contact for almost five years. She gave him a flip phone at their father's funeral, which he'd kept a secret from Chloe and Adam. Ethan and Nicky only started talking more regularly recently. That's the burner phone she found and assumed was Adam's. The phone was wiped, but only Nicky and Kevin had the number.

Understandably, Chloe's angry when she presents the truth about the phone to Nicky, and they have a drag-out argument about all the mess between them. It's honestly just been a long history of no one trusting Nicky, whether it's Chloe right now or Adam after she had Ethan. She deserves a little more trust. Nicky apologizes, but Chloe leaves to stay in the city until she can visit Ethan again. A little distance should make the heart grow fonder, right?

As the defense and prosecution puts their cases together and Nicky decides to get rid of the blood-stained rug, Chloe does a little investigative work of her own. She meets with FBI Agent Olivero and Special Agent Younger and asks about Adam's work with them and its connection to his death. Olivero follows her out and instructs her to snoop in his office files for intel on the Gentry Group. She could face prison time for this. From across the street, Bowen snaps photos.

Ethan reveals a surprising truth on the stand

Nicky drops by Catherine's house to pick up the container from her gazpacho and apologize for her behavior at the party. She doesn't believe an apology is necessary, but gives Nicky a talking to about supporting other women. Funny she should bring that up, Nicky's concerned about the bad press Chloe has received following the murder, arrest, and sister reveal and asks Catherine to help turn the tides. She's going to regret asking for a public relations life raft.

Instead of drinking, Nicky picks up the phone and calls Ken. She asks him to pray with her. When Chloe returns to the Hamptons house, she finds Nicky in the pool house, where she's decided to relocate. The time apart does seem to have allowed for the sisters to interact with a little more understanding. In preparation for the trial's start, they pick out what to wear, and that's when Chloe shares a vague update about the FBI. Nicky tells her to use this connection to Ethan's favor.

Before they're about to leave for the trial, Chloe receives an alert about a new article that has been published. The PR blitz has begun! The article details Nicky's alleged negligence as a mother, which led to Ethan's near drowning, and suggests Chloe saved Ethan and Adam from Nicky. She's horrified to read these words in the press, but they have to leave. Walking into the courthouse, Nicky's confronted with the press' accusations and instantly assumes it's Chloe's fault.

The trial starts with Artie speaking positively about Ethan and Chloe, Kevin standing up for his friend, Nan suggesting Ethan was surprised to learn his dad was dead, and the headmistress of his school revealing Ethan said he would "find a way to stop" his dad from putting him in military school. Ethan takes the stand and the prosecution leads him to drop the bombshell that he was behind some of the online threats against not only Chloe but Adam. He then admits he wanted his dad gone.

