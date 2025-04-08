The Bondsman is now streaming on Prime Video, and it's worth watching for Kevin Bacon

I was skeptical when I saw the title of Prime Video's newest series. I soon discovered it was a horror supernatural series that starred Kevin Bacon. At my core, I'm an '80s fanatic, and I'll watch anything with 1980s actors such as Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Kevin Bacon, and Molly Ringwald. I jumped at the chance to binge-watch Bacon's new leading role because watching an actor/actress's catalog is my passion.

Kevin Bacon, a household name since his breakout role as Ren McCormack in Footloose (1984), plays Hub Halloran in Amazon Prime Video's The Bondsman. The streamer dropped all eight episodes of the horror series' season one on April 3. The first 12 and a half minutes of the season in episode 1, titled "Pot O' Gold," are a whirlwind as we learn about Hub's character and storyline.

Bacon's involvement and the first episode being so twistingly amusing alone could make someone stick around to watch this show. Still, Prime Video went the distance and cast two excellent women to keep Bacon's character in line. Beth Grant (Kitty Halloran) works alongside Bacon's Hub as a mother-son bounty hunting business after his music career failed, along with his marriage to Jennifer Nettles' character, Maryanne.

In June 2023, Deadline reported that Kevin Bacon was set to star in The Bondsman, sharing a brief plotline of the series: "The Bondsman is centered on Hub Halloran (Bacon), a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead with an unexpected second chance at life, and love, and a nearly-forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist." In January 2024, Deadline announced that Jennifer Nettles (Maryanne Dice) would star opposite Bacon as Hub's ex-wife and mother of their son, Cade (Maxwell Jenkins).

When religion and skepticism are combined into one show, it can easily mess with what you think you know about the world and the afterlife. The Bondsman reminds me of Supernatural. Both shows thrive on demon hunting, family, love, and struggles. Complex plotlines that pull you in and leave you questioning life. Death scenes that make you cry as the characters grieve either with music (The Bondsman) or with food (Supernatural). I can say with my whole heart that Kevin Bacon was the reason I watched this show, but I stayed for the genre and the similarities to my favorite supernatural and family-based shows.

Kevin Bacon and Jennifer Nettles are powerhouses individually, but together, they're a force of nature. They were an unlikely pairing, but Prime did an excellent job. The emotion in their scenes is unmatched and overwhelmingly perfect. Maybe it's because Kevin Bacon will always be a heartthrob or Jennifer Nettles pulls at our heartstrings with her voice, but they complement each other, making up a fictional singing duo that brings an audience to tears.

The actual test of love wouldn't come until the season's final minutes. Lilith proved to Hub that she's not finished wreaking havoc on the world, especially his loved ones. He may have tried to fix his sins, but Hell isn't finished using him. I'd be lying if I said I didn't cover my mouth in pure shock. I didn't expect the ending, nor did I expect to cry watching this show. The story pulled at my heartstrings.

The Bondsman showrunner, Erik Oleson, and executive producer and lead star, Kevin Bacon, recently spoke to Variety about their plans for season 2. After an explosive ending, fans deserve to see the

Halloran's return for a new season. "The mix of supernatural with family drama elevated this project for Bacon," which is why a season 2 seems like a no-brainer.

He said he wants to go "deeper into Hub’s issues... from a character standpoint, I’m always looking for new and harder challenges, whether they be physical challenges or emotional challenges: Loss, guilt, redemption." Oleson wrote season 1 in a way "to make it as difficult on Amazon as possible to not give us a second season," adding that he has evil, devious plans, and a lot more story to tell in Hub's world." Unfortunately, a season 2 hasn't been confirmed yet, but we're hopeful.

Watch The Bondsman only on Prime Video.