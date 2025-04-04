The Bondsman season 2 isn't confirmed, but the season 1 finale sets it up

Kevin Bacon returns to his horror roots with his leading role in Prime Video's new original action horror series The Bondsman. All eight episodes of the first season are now streaming, and it's quickly become one of the platform's most popular shows at the moment.

In this series, Bacon plays the role of a bounty hunter named Hub Halloran. After being set up by his ex-wife's current boyfriend and brutally murdered, Hub finds himself brought back to life by the Devil. But as we all know, Satan doesn’t do favors without a price. Instead of tracking down and capturing individuals who have skipped bail or are wanted for a crime, Hub is now given the job of capturing demons who have escaped from Hell and sending them back. If he fails to do his job, he's also sent back to Hell.

Throughout the eight-episode season, we watch as Hub rounds up demon after demon for his new employer. Oh, I forgot to mention. He works for a sinister organization known as Pot O'Gold. It might appear to be a normal company on the surface, but it is actually secretly controlled by the Devil. This organization is how Hub receives his tasks to capture demons.

Although the first season consists of eight episodes, the episodes are only 30 minutes each, making it an easy show to binge-watch in one sitting. After finishing the season, you may find yourself wondering if a second installment is on the horizon. Unfortunately, Prime Video has not renewed the action horror series for a second season.

However, no one should be concerned just yet, as the first season was just released. Prime Video doesn't typically renew its new series right away, often taking time to assess its performance and audience reception. It'll likely be a while before we hear back about the show's fate. However, the good news is that there's obviously more story to tell with how things ended in the season 1 finale.

Major spoilers ahead from The Bondsman season 1 finale!

Kevin Bacon (Hub Halloran) in The Bondsman on Prime Video | Prime Video

How does The Bondsman season 1 finale set up a potential second season?

Just when Hub is about to complete his last job for the Devil, which is capturing powerful demon Lilith and sending her back to the pits of Hell, Lilith in Cheryl's body, makes him a deal that he can't refuse. Earlier in the episode, Hub finally confesses to his family the truth behind his damnation. A month before the events of the series, he accidentally killed Cheryl and secretly disposed of her body. That's why he was sent to Hell.

When his family learns of his dark secret, they want nothing to do with him. So, when Lilith proposes a deal that would not only free him from his servitude to the Devil but also bring Cheryl back to life, Hub is unable to refuse. He believes that if he can bring Cheryl back to life, it'll somehow right his wrongs and help him regain his family's trust. However, he doesn't realize that he basically sacrificed the entire mortal realm to Lilith in exchange for his own redemption. He soon learns that later, though.

After the deal goes through, Lilith leaves Cheryl's body and possesses a crow before flying away. Hub's body is freed from the markings, signaling that he's no longer bound to the Devil. Things seem to be looking up for Hub until he enters Lucky's bar. This is when everything goes left. He and a now-revived Cheryl are arrested by the police, and Maryanne is possessed by Lilith. After killing Lucky with her mind control powers, Lilith gives Hub an ultimatum. He can serve her and Maryanne lives, or he can go against her and face her wrath. A wrath that she plans to release on the human world, regardless. The season 1 finale doesn't show if Hub accepts her terms, and it's clear the writers wrote the episode this way to leave room for future storylines if the show is renewed for a second season.

That's why we need The Bondsman season 2! Make sure to tell everyone you know about this series to better the chances of getting it renewed. Hub's story isn’t over yet. Let’s make sure it continues!

The Bondsman season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video.