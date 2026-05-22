The Boroughs season 1 episode 3 recap and review: A Pyramid

Suspicious of the time that Sam and Wally have been spending together, Judy kicks off The Broughs episode 3 by attempting to confront them. She approaches Wally in the street and asks what they've been doing, albeit to no avail.

It's then that Sam's son-in-law Neil enters the episode's fold as he's hoping to track down a record. It's one that belonged to Sam's late wife, but the show's lead character says he can't find it due to his doing some remodeling.

In reality, Sam and Wally are inside conducting their experiments to discover more of the creature that lurks beneath the floorboards of their beloved retirement home. They get rid of Neil, but not before he gives Sam a book called The New Grief: Climb to Solace, in which the grieving process is contextualized as a pyramid.

A few scenes thereafter, Sam pulls up to Wally's house in his golf cart, and the two go on a nighttime adventure to discover more about the creature. In another sector of The Boroughs, we have Renee investigating camera footage she accessed via Paz, while outside the retirement community, Art explores the trail of dead crows that came about in episode 2.

As they're nearing what they believe to be an answer to all the show's mysteries, Sam and Wally are interrupted by Judy as she catches them in the funeral home, where they plan to conduct an autopsy on Jack's corpse. There's a nice exchange between Sam and Judy as the two discuss grief and seemingly make amends, but meanwhile, Wally makes headway through the autopsy.

He's found a series of scratch marks on the back of Jack's neck, leading the crew to suspect that the creature was actively feeding on him. To make matters worse, he looks into the mouths of Sam and Judy and finds the same kind of marks. Thrilling stuff, with The Boroughs constantly excelling at keeping the viewers on their toes.

Elements of romance sit front and center when looking at the scenes with Paz and Renee, but while they're having sex, Hank can be seen on the security footage. He's in the storage room, scanning the quartz with some sort of device, and while that may seem like a precarious circumstance for the show's roster of heroes, it's actually in the funeral home that conflict actually arises.

On top of the fact that they've discovered marks on the back of their throats that mean the monster has been feeding on multiple other people, the crew gets caught by Hank after he receives a call telling him of intruders within the funeral home. It's then that Sam is individually apprehended, while Wally and Judy manage to escape.

We leave on a rather extreme cliffhanger as Art seemingly concludes his search, traversing the desert and finally reaching what looks like his destination: A fantastical tree replete with exotic fruit, one from which Art takes a bite before the episode fades to black. This officially sets up a third, pivotal plot line, so here's hoping things to get too convoluted when episode 4 rolls around.

Stay tuned on Show Snob for future Boroughs reviews!